Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise

November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Boise, Idaho - Yuri Terao scored with 1:59 left in regulation to give the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena in the first game of a three game series.

The Grizzlies got goals from 5 different forwards in the win as Ryan Wagner, Tim McGauley, Patrick McGrath, Griffen Molino and Terao lit the lamp as Utah has scored 32 goals in the last 6 games after scoring only 3 goals in the first two games of the season.

Utah goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 35 of 39 shots to go to 3-0 on the season. The Grizzlies have scored 22 goals in the 3 games Smith has started.

Ryan Wagner, Griffen Molino and Tim McGauley each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Grizz. McGauley led the team with a plus 3 on the evening. Idaho had a 1 goal and 1 assist performance from Marc Olivier Roy and Brett Supinski. Will Merchant had 2 assists for the Steelheads in the loss.

Idaho was 2 for 3 on the power play, while Utah was 0 for 1. Both teams came into play as the number 1 and 2 penalty kill units in the league, with Idaho leading at 88.5 percent and Utah at 88.2.

The scene shifts to Maverik Center for games on Saturday night at 7 pm and Sunday afternoon at 1 o clock. Saturday is Share the Warmth presented by Ford, which is a winter clothing drive. It's also a Lucky's Family Night with 4 tickets, 4 drinks, 4 hot dogs and a $10 off voucher to Lucky's Low Prices. On Sunday the Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Maverik Center from noon - 2 pm and there's a postgame skate with the team. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling 801-988-8000.

3 stars of the game

1. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.

2. Marc Olivier Roy (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.

Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise

Boise, Idaho - Yuri Terao scored with 1:59 left in regulation to give the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena in the first game of a three game series.

The Grizzlies got goals from 5 different forwards in the win as Ryan Wagner, Tim McGauley, Patrick McGrath, Griffen Molino and Terao lit the lamp as Utah has scored 32 goals in the last 6 games after scoring only 3 goals in the first two games of the season.

Utah goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 35 of 39 shots to go to 3-0 on the season. The Grizzlies have scored 22 goals in the 3 games Smith has started.

Ryan Wagner, Griffen Molino and Tim McGauley each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Grizz. McGauley led the team with a plus 3 on the evening. Idaho had a 1 goal and 1 assist performance from Marc Olivier Roy and Brett Supinski. Will Merchant had 2 assists for the Steelheads in the loss.

Idaho was 2 for 3 on the power play, while Utah was 0 for 1. Both teams came into play as the number 1 and 2 penalty kill units in the league, with Idaho leading at 88.5 percent and Utah at 88.2.

The scene shifts to Maverik Center for games on Saturday night at 7 pm and Sunday afternoon at 1 o clock. Saturday is Share the Warmth presented by Ford, which is a winter clothing drive. It's also a Lucky's Family Night with 4 tickets, 4 drinks, 4 hot dogs and a $10 off voucher to Lucky's Low Prices. On Sunday the Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Maverik Center from noon - 2 pm and there's a postgame skate with the team. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling 801-988-8000.

3 stars of the game

1. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.

2. Marc Olivier Roy (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.