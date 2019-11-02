Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise
November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
Boise, Idaho - Yuri Terao scored with 1:59 left in regulation to give the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena in the first game of a three game series.
The Grizzlies got goals from 5 different forwards in the win as Ryan Wagner, Tim McGauley, Patrick McGrath, Griffen Molino and Terao lit the lamp as Utah has scored 32 goals in the last 6 games after scoring only 3 goals in the first two games of the season.
Utah goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 35 of 39 shots to go to 3-0 on the season. The Grizzlies have scored 22 goals in the 3 games Smith has started.
Ryan Wagner, Griffen Molino and Tim McGauley each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Grizz. McGauley led the team with a plus 3 on the evening. Idaho had a 1 goal and 1 assist performance from Marc Olivier Roy and Brett Supinski. Will Merchant had 2 assists for the Steelheads in the loss.
Idaho was 2 for 3 on the power play, while Utah was 0 for 1. Both teams came into play as the number 1 and 2 penalty kill units in the league, with Idaho leading at 88.5 percent and Utah at 88.2.
The scene shifts to Maverik Center for games on Saturday night at 7 pm and Sunday afternoon at 1 o clock. Saturday is Share the Warmth presented by Ford, which is a winter clothing drive. It's also a Lucky's Family Night with 4 tickets, 4 drinks, 4 hot dogs and a $10 off voucher to Lucky's Low Prices. On Sunday the Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Maverik Center from noon - 2 pm and there's a postgame skate with the team. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling 801-988-8000.
3 stars of the game
1. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.
2. Marc Olivier Roy (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.
Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise
Boise, Idaho - Yuri Terao scored with 1:59 left in regulation to give the Utah Grizzlies a 5-4 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Friday night at CenturyLink Arena in the first game of a three game series.
The Grizzlies got goals from 5 different forwards in the win as Ryan Wagner, Tim McGauley, Patrick McGrath, Griffen Molino and Terao lit the lamp as Utah has scored 32 goals in the last 6 games after scoring only 3 goals in the first two games of the season.
Utah goaltender Jeff Smith stopped 35 of 39 shots to go to 3-0 on the season. The Grizzlies have scored 22 goals in the 3 games Smith has started.
Ryan Wagner, Griffen Molino and Tim McGauley each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Grizz. McGauley led the team with a plus 3 on the evening. Idaho had a 1 goal and 1 assist performance from Marc Olivier Roy and Brett Supinski. Will Merchant had 2 assists for the Steelheads in the loss.
Idaho was 2 for 3 on the power play, while Utah was 0 for 1. Both teams came into play as the number 1 and 2 penalty kill units in the league, with Idaho leading at 88.5 percent and Utah at 88.2.
The scene shifts to Maverik Center for games on Saturday night at 7 pm and Sunday afternoon at 1 o clock. Saturday is Share the Warmth presented by Ford, which is a winter clothing drive. It's also a Lucky's Family Night with 4 tickets, 4 drinks, 4 hot dogs and a $10 off voucher to Lucky's Low Prices. On Sunday the Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Maverik Center from noon - 2 pm and there's a postgame skate with the team. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling 801-988-8000.
3 stars of the game
1. Tim McGauley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3.
2. Marc Olivier Roy (Idaho) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019
- Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Begins November with Win over Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Win Another in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall 5-4 to Grizzlies in Back-And-Forth Game - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Drop Back-And-Forth Affair to Komets - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.