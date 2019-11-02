Allen Americans Game Capsule

Dimitry Sokolov receives congratulations from his Allen Americans teammates

Allen Americans (5-2-0-0; 10 points) vs. Rapid City Rush (5-1-2-0; 12 points) 7:05 pm CST

Tonight, the Allen Americans and the Rapid City Rush close-out a two-game weekend set at Allen Event Center. Allen won the first two meetings; both were in overtime. The Americans will travel to Tulsa next Tuesday, for just their second road game of the season. Tonight, is Wizarding World Night, a tribute to Harry Potter. Tickets are on sale NOW at Allen Event Center Box Office

Last Game:

The Allen Americans won their 4th straight overtime game at home this season beating the Rapid City Rush last night, 3-2, in OT. Gabe Gagne scored his second overtime game-winning goal this season. Spencer Asuchak extended his point streak to six games. Jake Paterson got the start and the win for Allen.

Americans Notables:

Spencer Asuchak has a team-high a 6-game point streak.

The Allen Americans are 4-2-0 at home this season.

Spencer Asuchak leads the league in Minor Penalties with 9.

Jake Paterson is tied for the ECHL lead with 4 wins.

Les Lancaster is tied for second in the league in Rookie Assists with 7.

Rapid City Notable:

Rapid City is tied with Idaho for the most points in the league with 12 (5-1-2-0).

Giovanni Fiore is fifth in the league in scoring with 12 points (4 goals and 8 assists)

Dane Birks is second in the league in Penalty Minutes with 34.

Cedric Montminy is tied for the league lead in Shootout Winning Goals with 1.

Final Thoughts:

Dimitry Sokolov made his Allen debut last night and had a goal and a season-high nine shots on net.

The Allen Americans look to extend their winning streak to a season-high three games tonight.

The San Jose Sharks (NHL), assigned goalie Zachary Sawchenko, to Allen, from the San Jose Barracuda (AHL), on Wednesday. Sawchenko will make his Allen debut tonight.

The Allen Americans are 4-0 in overtime games this season.

ALLEN

HOME: 4-2-0

AWAY: 1-0-0

OVERALL: 5-2-0

Last 10: 5-2-0

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Gabe Gagne, 4

Assists: Les Lancaster, 7

Points: Spencer Asuchak, 8

+/-: Gabe Gagne, +4

PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 18

RAPID CITY

HOME: 2-0-0

AWAY: 3-1-2

OVERALL: 5-1-2

Last 10: 5-1-2

RAPID CITY TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Kelly Klima and Giovanni Fiore, 4

Assists: Giovanni Fiore, 8

Points: Giovanni Fiore, 12

+/-: Trey Phillips, +7

PIM: Dane Birks, 34

