Fluky Bounces Aid in Swamp Rabbits' Win over Jacksonville
November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits received a fair amount of puck luck in the third period, and turned a 1-0 deficit into a lead that turned into a 5-3 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Matt Marcinew posted four points, Ryan Bednard made 25 saves and the penalty kill continued to hold strong on both of the Icemen's power play opportunities.
Marcinew converted 1:13 into the third period after a dump-in that went very wrong for Jacksonville. The puck ricocheted off the end wall and came right out in front for a tap in. While Jacksonville responded just 30 seconds later on a fluky goal of their own, a left wing shot from Brendan Warren, Greenville did not relent.
Marcinew scored his second of the night on another strange bounce. Liam Pecararo's high rising shot from the high slot glanced off the high glass, and after a bounce off of Outhouse, Marcinew finished it off with a tap in at the side of the goal.
Kamerin Nault completed the third period of errors with an empty net goal off of a Jacksonville defender to add the insurance tally.
Down 1-0 throughout the entirety of the first period, and into the midway point of the second period, the Swamp Rabbits finally struck. On the power play, after a failed clear by Jacksonville, Adam Rockwood held the offensive zone, and on a one-timer from Marcinew, Jacksonville goaltender Griffen Outhouse appeared to have the puck covered, but Jacob Pritchard bashed home the loose puck to tie the game.
Three minutes later, Greenville took a lead they would not relinquish. A shot from Brett Beauvais was heading wide of the net, and after a misplay by Outhouse, Pecararo pounced on the loose puck and found the open four-by-six to get the 2-1 lead.
Chase Lang got the scoring started for Jacksonville at the 1:50 mark of the first period on a rebound. Mitch Jones completed Jacksonville's scoring on a slap shot from Mitch Jones.
Greenville's puck pressure gave them 45 shots on goal, including a blitz of 19 in the opening period, which they were unable to score.
The Swamp Rabbits complete their busy week in Atlanta to take on the Gladiators on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or watch on ECHL.TV.
