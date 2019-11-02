Americans Win Another in Overtime

Dmitry Sokolov Prepares to Poke the Puck Home against the Rapid City Rush

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (5-2-0), won another overtime thriller on Friday night, beating the Rapid City Rush (5-1-2), 3-2, for their fourth overtime victory this season.

Gabe Gagne and Alex Guptill each had a goal and an assist for the Americans. Dmitry Sokolov scored in his first game with Allen, since being assigned to the Americans by the Iowa Wild this week. Sokolov had a team-high nine shots on net.

"We wanted that second point," said Alex Guptill. "We played hard and got rewarded. "It felt good to get that first goal of the season. It was a great play by Tyler (Sheehy), who made the perfect pass and put it right on my stick. Rapid City is a hard-working team that never quits. We need to come out with the same energy tomorrow night."

The Americans out-shot Rapid City 42 to 39 for the game. The Americans penalty kill was on their game tonight, not allowing The Rush a goal in six opportunities with the man-advantage.

The Rush were led by a trio of Tyler's tonight, Parks, Paulsen and Coulter. Tyler Parks stopped 39 of 42 Allen shots. Tyler Coulter and Tyler Poulson had the Rapid City goals.

The same two teams square off on Saturday night at 7:05 pm on Wizarding World Night, a tribute to Harry Potter. Tickets are on sale NOW online or call 972-912-1000.

