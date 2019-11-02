Cyclones Fall in Weekend Opener to Brampton

Brampton, ON - The Cincinnati Cyclones (3-2-1-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Brampton Beast on Saturday night. Defenseman Frank Hora netted the lone goal for Cincinnati.

After Brampton took a 1-0 lead after the opening period on a power play goal from forward Erik Bradford, the Cyclones evened up the game six minutes into the second when Hora jammed home a rebound out in front following a shot from forward Darik Angeli to pull Cincinnati back even, 1-1.

The Beast responded roughly 10 minutes later when forward Lindsay Sparks netted his first of the night to give the lead back, 2-1, after two periods. Sparks was not finished, and lit the lamp once more 12:22 into the third to push Brampton to 3-1 advantage.

With just 28 seconds remaining, and while facing an extra attacker, Brampton forward Francois Beauchemin put in an empty netter to seal the Beast's 4-1 victory.

The Cyclones outshot the Beast, 32-29 on the evening, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 25 in his Cyclones debut. Cincinnati wraps up their weekend set with the Beast on Sunday afternoon, with the faceoff scheduled for 2:00pm ET.

