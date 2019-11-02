ECHL Transactions - November 2

November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 2, 2019:

Adirondack:

Add Kelly Summers, D returned from loan to Binghamton [11/1]

Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve [11/1]

Allen:

Add Ben Owen, D activated from Injured Reserve

Brampton:

Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Add Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Add Daniel Spence, G added as EBUG

Delete Michael Houser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Delete Sean Romeo, G loaned to Rochester

Florida:

Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from reserve

Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Brien Diffley, D activated from Injured Reserve

Kansas City:

Add Neal Goff, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve

Add Corey Durocher, F activated from reserve

Delete Darian Dziurzynski, F placed on reserve

Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Ryan Gropp, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Alex Kile, F activated from reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Sebastian Vidmar, F added to active roster (immigration approved)

Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Mikhail Shalagin, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Syracuse

Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG

Delete Spencer Martin, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Merrick Madsen, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add James De Haas, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Rob Michel, D activated from reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matthew Nuttle, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mitchell Vanderlaan, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Andrew D'Agostini, G added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)

Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG

Wheeling:

Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve

Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve

Delete Jack MacNee, D placed on reserve

Delete Lucas Kohls, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Tommy Mele, F activated from reserve

Delete Brendan DeJong, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.