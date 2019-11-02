ECHL Transactions - November 2
November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 2, 2019:
Adirondack:
Add Kelly Summers, D returned from loan to Binghamton [11/1]
Delete Craig Martin, F placed on reserve [11/1]
Allen:
Add Ben Owen, D activated from Injured Reserve
Brampton:
Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Add Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Add Daniel Spence, G added as EBUG
Delete Michael Houser, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Delete Sean Romeo, G loaned to Rochester
Florida:
Add Aaron Harstad, D activated from reserve
Delete Ben Masella, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Greenville:
Add Brien Diffley, D activated from Injured Reserve
Kansas City:
Add Neal Goff, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add C.J. Eick, F activated from reserve
Add Corey Durocher, F activated from reserve
Delete Darian Dziurzynski, F placed on reserve
Delete John Furgele, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Ryan Gropp, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Alex Kile, F activated from reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Evan Neugold, D activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Panico, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Sebastian Vidmar, F added to active roster (immigration approved)
Delete Robbie Hall, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Mikhail Shalagin, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Peter Abbandonato, F assigned by Syracuse
Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG
Delete Spencer Martin, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Merrick Madsen, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add James De Haas, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Rob Michel, D activated from reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matthew Nuttle, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mitchell Vanderlaan, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Askew, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Andrew D'Agostini, G added to active roster (claimed from Wheeling)
Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Kent Nusbaum, G released as EBUG
Wheeling:
Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve
Add Brad Drobot, F activated from reserve
Delete Jack MacNee, D placed on reserve
Delete Lucas Kohls, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Tommy Mele, F activated from reserve
Delete Brendan DeJong, D placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019
- IceMen Agree to Terms with Veteran Forward Mike Hedden - Jacksonville IceMen
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Suspension - ECHL
- Grizzlies Game Preview: Idaho at Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Game Capsule - Allen Americans
- Lightning Reassign Spencer Martin from Solar Bears to Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Parks Stops 39 to Help Rush Salvage a Point against Allen - Rapid City Rush
- James de Haas Loaned to Royals from Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Royals Host Admirals on D.C. Comics Night - Reading Royals
- Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Begins November with Win over Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Win Another in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall 5-4 to Grizzlies in Back-And-Forth Game - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Drop Back-And-Forth Affair to Komets - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.