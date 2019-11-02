Mariners Rally Around McCollum to Top Newfoundland

PORTLAND, ME - Last Friday against Newfoundland, Mariners goaltender Tom McCollum was pulled just 1:12 into the game after allowing two early goals. Tonight, in his first start since, a 2-0 deficit couldn't keep him down as he made 36 saves on 38 Growlers shots and the Mariners rallied in the third for a 3-2 victory on their home ice. Greg Chase and Taylor Cammarata each had a goal and an assist in the comeback.

Newfoundland got on the board early when Brady Ferguson received the puck from Trey Bradley to make it a 1-0 after just 3:20 into the game. With 10:51 to go in the period, Newfoundland added a power play goal from the point as Scott Pooley's blast was again assisted by Bradley to stretch the Growlers lead to 2-0. After not playing the last six games, Greg Chase notched his first goal of the year when Ryan Culkin slid him the puck above the left wing circle for a one-timer that beat Newfoundland's goaltender, Maksim Zhukov on the power play. Newfoundland led the shot category 16-8 after period one as McCollum was strong following the first two goals.

During period two, the goalies stood strong keeping it a 2-1 game. McCollum stopped 25 shot of 27 through 40 minutes. Newfoundland's Zhukov padded aside 14 shots of the 15 he had seen through two. The Growlers spent the first ten minutes of the frame without Pooley and captain James Melindy who were each called for 10 minute unsportsmanlike conduct penalties at the end of the first.

Terrence Wallin found his name in the goal column for the third game in a row, when he tipped a wrist shot that was sent on net from Zach Tolkinen, 7:52 into the third period, tying the game at two. With just 5:34 to go, Dillan Fox leapt at the blue line to hold the zone and fed it to the front of the net. Greg Chase then sent a tip pass over to Taylor Cammarata who was crashing backdoor and buried what end up being the game winning goal. The Mariners hunkered down for one last key penalty kill in the game's final moments to hold off the Growlers' last stand. The penalty kill went 6/7 on the night against the league's top power play unit

Even though the Mariners were outshot by more than double (38-17), they were able to rally for three unanswered goals to win the game. Tom McCollum stopped 36 of 38 shots to earn his second win of the season, while Maksim Zhukov allowed three goals on 17 shots faced.

The Mariners are back home next Saturday night for Military Appreciation Night presented by Martin's Point in partnership with Bath Iron Works. The first 2,000 fans through the door will receive an exclusive Mariners winter "lobster" beanie, courtesy of Martin's Point. It's also a "Family Four Pack" game: families of four can get four tickets, four food and drink vouchers, and four Mariners can koozies for as low as $80. Family four packs must be purchased in advance. The Mariners are also home on Monday, November 11th at 7:00 PM against the Reading Royals. Famous Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty will be in the building. Limited Gritty packs are available at MarinersOfMaine.com which include a Gritty puck, Mariners hat, a professional photo with Gritty, and more. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, call 833-GO-MAINE, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland.

