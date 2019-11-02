Andrusiak Scores Final Goals, Steelheads Take 3-2 Overtime Win

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The Idaho Steelheads (6-1-2) rallied back thanks to two goals from forward Zack Andrusiak to snag a 3-2 overtime win over the Utah Grizzlies (3-3-3) on Saturday night from Maverik Center.

The Steelheads struck pay dirt on their first shot of the night at 2:05 when defenseman Ondrej Vala found a loose puck in the high slot and, after a lengthy review, found his first tally of the season and a 1-0 lead. A major power play awarded in favor of the Grizzlies led to the tying goal at 11:42 on a cross-ice pass to forward Griffen Molino, knotting the game at 1-1.

The power play proved fruitful for the Grizzlies in the second period as well with their lone chance coming with a conversion. At 12:19, a rebound hopped onto the stick of defenseman J.C. Brassard at the blue line, and his strike found the net and a 2-1 lead.

Steelheads forward Zack Andrusiak led the way back for the road side beginning at 5:05 of the third period thanks to the help of forwards A.J. White and Joe Basaraba to open the young forward up for a one-time shot net front, tying the game at 2-2. The scoreline held into overtime, and Andrusiak was fed by forward Marc-Olivier Roy for an open chip near the right post for his second goal of the night and the 3-2 overtime win.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (4-0-2) remains unbeaten in regulation, stopping 18 of 20 shots in the win, while Grizzlies netminder Mason McDonald (0-2-3) turned away 29 of 32 shots in the overtime loss.

