James de Haas Loaned to Royals from Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Saturday defenseman James de Haas has been loaned to the Royals from Lehigh Valley ahead of Reading's Saturday game against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m.

de Haas played for Reading on Oct. 26 at Wheeling (4 PIM) and has also skated in one game for the Phantoms this season. The third-year defenseman played 23 games for Reading (5g, 18 pts.) in 2017-18 and spent all of last season with the Phantoms.

It's D.C. Comics Night Saturday at 7:00 p.m. between the Royals and Ads. The Royals will wear Batman jerseys and Norfolk will wear Joker sweaters. The first 1,500 fans receive a D.C. Comics puck. On Sun., Nov. 3 at 4:00 p.m., grab $1 cotton candy tubs at the concession stand as Reading opposes Adirondack.

The Royals are home for another Saturday game on Sat., Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling.

