James de Haas Loaned to Royals from Lehigh Valley
November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Saturday defenseman James de Haas has been loaned to the Royals from Lehigh Valley ahead of Reading's Saturday game against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m.
de Haas played for Reading on Oct. 26 at Wheeling (4 PIM) and has also skated in one game for the Phantoms this season. The third-year defenseman played 23 games for Reading (5g, 18 pts.) in 2017-18 and spent all of last season with the Phantoms.
It's D.C. Comics Night Saturday at 7:00 p.m. between the Royals and Ads. The Royals will wear Batman jerseys and Norfolk will wear Joker sweaters. The first 1,500 fans receive a D.C. Comics puck. On Sun., Nov. 3 at 4:00 p.m., grab $1 cotton candy tubs at the concession stand as Reading opposes Adirondack.
The Royals are home for another Saturday game on Sat., Nov. 9 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019
- Parks Stops 39 to Help Rush Salvage a Point against Allen - Rapid City Rush
- James de Haas Loaned to Royals from Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Royals Host Admirals on D.C. Comics Night - Reading Royals
- Grizz Win 5-4 Showdown in Boise - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Begins November with Win over Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Win Another in Overtime - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall 5-4 to Grizzlies in Back-And-Forth Game - Idaho Steelheads
- 'Blades Drop Back-And-Forth Affair to Komets - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.