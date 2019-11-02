Thunder Begins November with Win over Kansas City

November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Independence, MO - Wichita began the month of November on a positive note, grabbing its first road win of the season with a 7-3 victory over Kansas City on Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Spencer Dorowicz and Billy Exell led the way with three points each while Mitch Gillam earned his third win of the season.

Wichita got on the board first as Chris Crane crashed the net and fired home a long rebound to make it 1-0. Kansas City tied it at 14:40 when a shot from Kevin McKernan sailed off a stick and over the head of Mitch Gillam. The Mavericks made it 2-0 as Bryan Lemos tipped home a shot from the line and beat Gillam past the blocker side.

In the second, Dorowicz tied the game at 1:54 with his first of the season. He found a rebound near the left post, cut through the blue paint and beat Nick Schneider. At 5:47, Exell collected a head-man pass from Peter Crinella and scored on a shorthanded breakaway to make it 3-2. Fabrizio Ricci tallied his second of the year at 17:06 to make it 4-2. Kansas City cut the lead to one just 21 seconds later as Michael Parks beat Gillam with a wrist shot from the right hash.

Dorowicz recorded his second of the game just 22 seconds into the third period to make it 5-3. Brendan Smith got into the act with six minutes to go as he took a shot off his leg from Exell and beat Schneider. Ostap Safin finished off the scoring with a breakaway goal at 18:07 to make it 7-3.

Dorowicz finished with two goals and an assist. Exell had a goal and two helpers. Crinella had two assists. Safin had a goal and an assist.

The Thunder remains on the road tomorrow night to face Kansas City starting at 7:05 p.m.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.