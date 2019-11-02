Steelheads Fall 5-4 to Grizzlies in Back-And-Forth Game

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (5-1-2) suffered their first regulation loss of the season in a 5-4 loss to the Utah Grizzlies (3-3-2) on Friday night from CenturyLink Arena.

The Steelheads struck first early in the first period at 4:37 when forward Marc-Olivier Roy batted in a rebound in front of the net to jump out to a 1-0 lead. The Grizzlies answered quickly back on a breakaway by forward Ryan Wagner at 5:28 to knot the game, 1-1. The goal began three-unanswered for the road side followed by a tally from forward Tim McGauley at 18:13 to give the Grizzlies the 2-1 lead.

Grizzlies forward Patrick McGrath stretched the lead by two, 3-1, at 5:40 of the second period before the Steelheads began their push back. At 14:13, Steelheads forward Spencer Naas found forward Kyle Schempp waiting net front for a one-time shot to come within one, 3-2. Then, at 18:54, Steelheads forward Brett Supinski chipped in a rebound off the end boards while on a 4-on-3 power play to level the score, 3-3, heading into the third period.

The back-and-forth scoring continued at 8:15 with a strike from Grizzlies forward Griffen Molino, edging back ahead at 4-3. Steelheads forward Joe Basaraba blasted a one-time shot from the slot on the power play late at 17:10 to tie the game up, but a late goal by Grizzlies forward Yuri Terao at 18:01 gave the road side the 5-4 win.

Grizzlies netminder Jeff Smith (3-0-0) halted 35 of 39 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Colton Point (2-1-0) stopped 23 of 28 shots in the loss.

