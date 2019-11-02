Thunder Grabs Point in OT Loss at KC

November 2, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Independence, MO - Wichita battled back from a two-goal deficit, but fell in overtime to Kansas City on Saturday night, 3-2, at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Fabrizio Ricci and Ostap Safin recorded the goals for the Thunder while Evan Weninger stopped 30 of 33 in his first start since being acquired in a trade.

Kansas City broke the scoreless tie late in the first period as Michael Parks caught a pass from Jack Walker, got behind the defense and beat Evan Weninger to make it 1-0.

Loren Ulett made it 2-0 early in the second period as he tipped home a shot from Justin Woods that went off the cross bar and in past Weninger. The Thunder stormed back into it as Safin found the net at 1:45 for his fourth of the season. At 5:27, Luke Shiplo fired a shot from the left point off a face-off and Ricci was able to tip it into the upper right corner to tie the game at two.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the third. Wichita was out-shot 10-9 and had some quality looks that Schneider was able to keep out.

In overtime, Jack Walker stole a loose puck at the left wall, skated outside the blue line, re-entered the zone up the right side and beat Weninger with a wrist shot to give the Mavericks the 3-2 win.

Safin has goals in four of his last five, goals in three-straight and points in his last three. Ricci has goals in back-to-back games. Spencer Dorowicz, Luke Shiplo and Brendan Smith picked up assists.

The Thunder returns home tomorrow afternoon to host the Mavericks starting at 4:05 p.m.

The Thunder are excited to be the host of the 2020 Warrior Hockey/ECHL All-Star Classic, presented by Toyota, on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.