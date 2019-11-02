Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Brampton

Game 6 (Road Game 4)

Vs. Brampton Beast (4-3-0-0, 8 pts)

Saturday - 7:15pm ET

CAA Centre - Brampton, ON

Overview: The Cyclones make their lone trip north of the border this weekend, as the head to Brampton, ON, to begin a two-game weekend series with the Beast. Cincinnati is coming off a 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night, for their second-consecutive victory.

Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (3-1-1-0) earned a 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades on Wednesday night. ForwardJesse Schultz led the way with a pair of goals and an assist, while defensemen Justin Baudry, Kurt Gosselin, andCody Sol each added lone markers to earn their second win in a row. The Cyclones were outshot by Florida, 33-22, with goaltenders Michael Houser and Sean Romeo combining to stop 30 in the win.

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (2-1-1-0) earned a 3-2 win over the Indy Fuel on Saturday night. Forwards Ben Johnson and John Edwardh, along with defenseman Cody Sol netted the goals for Cincinnati, who salvaged the split of the weekend series. Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 28-25 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 23 in the win

Last Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (1-1-1-0) dropped a 3-0 decision to the Indy Fuel on Friday night. The loss marked Cincinnati's first shutout defeat since an 8-0 loss to the Reading Royals on February 16, 2018. Cincinnati was outshot, 29-22 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 26 in the loss.

Previewing Brampton: The Beast enter Saturday night just north of the .500 mark at 4-3-0-0, and are coming off a 2-0 shutout loss at the hands of the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night. The Beast currently sit in the top 10 in both offense at 3.86 goals scored per game, as well as defense with 3.00 goals allowed. Brampton has an early penchant for winning games when scoring first, as well, as they enter the night with a 3-1-0-0 mark when tallying the game's first goal. Defenseman TJ Melancon leads the way offensively with a pair of goals and seven assists, while forwards David Vallorani (1g, 7a) and Lindsay Sparks (2g, 4a) round out the top three. In goal, Joey Daccord has skated in five games, posting a record of 2-3-0-0 along with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Inside the Series: Saturday begins a two-game weekend series between the Cyclones and Beast, and it is also the beginning of a three-game season series, as well. The teams met three times last year, with Cincinnati taking two games, and the Cyclones are 5-2-0-0 against the Beast in the last seven matchups.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati and Brampton wrap up their two-game weekend set on Sunday afternoon at 2:00pm ET.

Luukkonen Reassigned: Highly-touted, Buffalo Sabres goaltending prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been reassigned to Cincinnati by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Hailing from Espoo, FIN, Luukkonen is coming off a successful season with the Sudbury Wolves in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) where he posted a record of 38-11-2, along with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage. He was named OHL Goaltender of the Year for his efforts, and he also earned the Red Tilson Trophy, which is given to the Most Outstanding Player in the League. He is the first European import player to earn that award. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Luukkonen made his North American debut late last season, stopping 32 shots in a 4-2 win over the Belleville Senators on April 14. He has also seen time on the international stage with the Finnish National Team, earning a gold medal in both the 2019 Under-20 World Junior Championships and 2017 Under-18 World Junior Championships, and he helped backstop the Finnish squad to a silver medal in the 2017 U18 WJC. Luukkonen has also suited up on the Finnish club level for the HPK program from 2014-18, winning a Jr. A SM-liiga Championship in 2017.

Harms Heads to Europe:Cyclones forward Brendan Harms has been placed on suspension by the Cyclones. The forward has decided to explore his European playing options, and the move protects his rights, should he decide to return to North America. Signed in the offseason, Harms has appeared in one game for Cincinnati. Hailing from Steinbach, MB, Harms skated in 62 games between the Swamp Rabbits and Utah Grizzlies last year, accounting for 16 goals and 20 assists, along with 35 minutes in penalties. Entering his third full season in the ECHL, the 24-year-old spent the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with Utah, amassing 13 goals and 25 assists in 62 games, and he made his pro debut late in the 2016-17 season, accounting for a goal in four games with the Florida Everblades. Prior to turning pro, Harms enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Bemidji State University, totaling 88 points (33g, 55a) in 141 career games, and he also served as an assistant captain during his senior season 2016-17.

"O" from the "D": Cincinnati's defensive corps was responsible for three goals and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades. Justin Baudry led the way with a goal and an assist, while Kurt Gosselin and Cody Sol each buried lone tallies. For Sol, it was his second-straight game with a goal, and he is currently on a three-game point streak (2g, 1a).

Heating Up: Forward Jesse Schultz netted a pair of goals and an assist in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Florida Everblades, and is now tied with forward John Edwardh for the team lead in points with three goals and an assist. He now stands just 10 points away from 900 in his pro career.

Breaking Down the Roster: Cincinnati returns 12 players who donned the Red and Black a season ago, led by 2018-19 League MVP Jesse Schultz , who accounted for 22 goals and 58 assists in 71 games, and was also the recipient of the League's scoring title. Other notable returners include reigning ECHL Goaltender of the Year Michael Houser (29-7-4-1, 2.13 GAA, .922 SV%), team captain and player/assistant coach Justin Vaive(19g, 15a), and forward Brady Vail (27g, 38a). Additionally, Cincinnati received 10 players from the Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cyclones, and the roster also includes 12 newcomers and five rookies.

