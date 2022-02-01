Lightning Acquire Tye Felhaber, Reassign to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Tye Felhaber to Orlando following his acquisition from the Dallas Stars in exchange for Alexey Lipanov.

Felhaber (FEHL-uh-buhr), 23, has recorded two goals in 14 games this season with the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League. He has played the majority of his career in the AHL with Texas and Laval, logging 18 points (8g-10a) in 90 games. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound forward has also notched six points (3g-3a) in six ECHL games with the Idaho Steelheads. Felhaber was signed to a three-year entry-level contract by Dallas on March 1, 2019.

Prior to turning pro, the Pembroke, Ontario native played in the Ontario Hockey League for the Ottawa 67's and Saginaw Spirit, where he collected 285 points (145g-140a) in 311 games. In the 2018-19 season, Felhaber earned OHL Second All-Star Team honors with a 109-point (59g-50a) campaign and a league-leading plus-minus of +56. He also led the OHL postseason with 17 goals as Ottawa advanced to the J. Ross Robertson Cup finals.

Lipanov, 22, had one assist in eight games with Orlando this season, and has skated in one AHL match with the Syracuse Crunch.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action when they host Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 draft beers against the Florida Everblades on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

