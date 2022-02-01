ECHL Transactions - February 1
February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 1, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Chase Perry, G
Jacksonville:
Justin Kapelmaster, G
Kalamazoo:
Brennan Sanford, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Joe Murdaca, G returned from loan to Abbotsford
Florida:
Add Ethan Szypula, F signed contract, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas
Greenville:
Add Roshen Jaswal, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)
Delete Roshen Jaswal, D traded to Maine
Delete Frederic Letourneau, F traded to Idaho
Indy:
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add James Sanchez, F assigned by Hartford
Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Add Tyler Wall, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers
Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Koepplinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Lynch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Kalamazoo:
Add Eric Kattelus, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Brooks, D traded to Greenville
Kansas City:
Add Anthony DeLuca, F added to active roster (traded from Trois-Rivieres)
Maine:
Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F returned from loan to Abbotsford [1/31]
Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24) [1/31]
Delete Michael Kim, D loaned to Springfield [1/31]
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Orlando:
Delete Alexei Lipanov, F recalled by Tampa Bay
South Carolina:
Add Karl Boudrias, D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)
Add Shane Walsh, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Carl Neill, D assigned by Laval
Wheeling:
Add David Drake, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Add Jesse Lees, D returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)
Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)
Worcester:
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
