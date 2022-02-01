ECHL Transactions - February 1

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 1, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Chase Perry, G

Jacksonville:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

Kalamazoo:

Brennan Sanford, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Joe Murdaca, G returned from loan to Abbotsford

Florida:

Add Ethan Szypula, F signed contract, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Jiri Patera, G assigned from Henderson by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Roshen Jaswal, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bryce Reddick, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/16)

Delete Roshen Jaswal, D traded to Maine

Delete Frederic Letourneau, F traded to Idaho

Indy:

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add James Sanchez, F assigned by Hartford

Add Jake Elmer, F assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Add Tyler Wall, G assigned from Hartford by NY Rangers

Delete Dominick Sacco, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Koepplinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Lynch, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Kalamazoo:

Add Eric Kattelus, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Brooks, D traded to Greenville

Kansas City:

Add Anthony DeLuca, F added to active roster (traded from Trois-Rivieres)

Maine:

Add Keltie Jeri-Leon, F returned from loan to Abbotsford [1/31]

Delete Josh Couturier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/24) [1/31]

Delete Michael Kim, D loaned to Springfield [1/31]

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F activated from reserve

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Orlando:

Delete Alexei Lipanov, F recalled by Tampa Bay

South Carolina:

Add Karl Boudrias, D added to active roster (traded from Worcester)

Add Shane Walsh, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Shane Walsh, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Carl Neill, D assigned by Laval

Wheeling:

Add David Drake, D returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Add Jesse Lees, D returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Jared Cockrell, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/27)

Delete Cameron Hough, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/30)

Worcester:

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Collin Adams, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

