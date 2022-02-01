Americans Add Depth on Defense

Defenseman Jake Kearley with the Florida Everblades

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), made a trade last evening acquiring defenseman Jake Kearley, from the Florida Everblades for future considerations.

Jake Kearley is a big defenseman at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. Kearley grew up near Toronto. In 24 games with the Everblades this season he had two points and 54 penalty minutes.

He played three years of college hockey. One season in the US with the University of Vermont, and two seasons in Canada, with the University of Calgary, where he was a teammate of former Americans forward Cain Franson.

With all the injuries right now for the Americans, the team needed healthy bodies. Gavin Gould, Chad Butcher and DJ Jerome are all on the IR. Eric Roy, Jared Bethune, Branden Troock and Zach Hall all missed last Sunday's game due to an injury.

The Americans return to action on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm against the Wichita Thunder. Tickets are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

