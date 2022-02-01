Toledo's Keenan, Worcester's Vesey Share AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month
February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Toledo Walleye forward Conlan Keenan and Worcester Railers' forward Nolan Vesey are the co-recipients of the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month after both posted a plus-minus rating of +13 during January.
Keenan was even better in 10 of his 12 games in January, including a +5 on Jan. 5 at Fort Wayne and a +3 on Jan. 7 at Kalamazoo.
The 26-year-old has 20 points (10g-10a) and a +10 rating in 37 games with the Walleye this season and has totaled 29 points (16g-13a) in 65 career ECHL games with Toledo and Tulsa.
Prior to turning pro, Keenan tallied 172 points (86g-86a) in 110 career games at SUNY-Geneseo.
Vesey posted an even or better rating 10 of his 12 games in January, including a +4 on Jan. 29 against Fort Wayne and a +3 on January 28 at Maine. He was a +10 over his final five games in the month.
The 26-year-old has 19 points (6g-13a) and a +10 rating in 29 games with the Railers this season while also skating in three games with Springfield of the American Hockey League.
A native of North Reading, Massachusetts, Vesey has posted 35 points (11g-24a) in 76 career ECHL games with Worcester and Wichita while adding four points (1g-3a) in 28 career AHL games with Springfield and Bakersfield.
Prior to turning pro, Vesey tallied 82 points (39g-34a) in 145 career games at the University of Maine.
In recognition of their accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Conlan Keenan and Nolan Vesey with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.
Runners-Up: Fedor Gordeev, Iowa; Patrick McNally, Reading and Luke Martin, Utah (+12).
Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Paul Meyer (+1); Allen - Kris Myllari (+7); Atlanta - Derek Nesbitt and Cody Sylvester (+8); Cincinnati - Josh Burnside and Dajon Mingo (+4); Florida - Xavier Bouchard, Levko Koper and Chris McKay (+7); Fort Wayne - Shawn Boudrias and Will Graber (+3); Greenville - Brett Kemp (+8); Idaho - Mason Mitchell (+4); Indy - Jordan Schneider (+8); Jacksonville - Colin Markison (+1); Kalamazoo - Logan Lambdin and Tanner Sorenson (+9); Kansas City - Nick Pastujov (+9); Maine - Zach Malatesta (+3); Newfoundland - Brennan Kapcheck (+3); Norfolk - Marly Quince (+9); Orlando - Tyler Bird (+6); Rapid City - Jake Wahlin (+5); South Carolina - Nate Pionk (0); Trois-Rivières - William Leblanc (+6); Tulsa - Nathan Larose (+6); Wheeling - David Drake and Bobby Hampton (+2) and Wichita - Logan Fredericks (+3).
