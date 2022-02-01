Rabbit Report: the Week Ahead
February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Feel the Call of the Wild as the Swamp Rabbits Host Outdoors Night presented by AB Tree Service on Saturday Night!
Make sure to stick around after the game for our postgame jersey auction benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County!
A LOOK BACK:
WHAT YOU MISSED FROM LAST WEEK'S BIG PERFORMANCE
After starting the week with a Wednesday night dismantling of the South Carolina Stingrays in a 7-2 victory, the Rabbits rolled into a three-game weekend with the Florida Everblades.
Friday Night saw the Rabbits erase a 3-1 Florida lead with 3 unanswered goals in the third to win 4-3. The following night, John Lethemon's 26-save performance blanked the Everblades in a 3-0 win. Sunday's game saw the Rabbits, again, overcome a deficit late in the game before setting for a point in an 6-5 overtime loss.
The Swamp Rabbits captured 7 out of a possible 8 points during the 4-game week!
SPECIALTY JERSEY:
OUTDOORS NIGHT NIGHT
The Swamp Rabbits will be on the hunt for a victory against their in-state rivals the South Carolina Stingrays while gaining the tactical advantage using special camouflage jerseys. Every hunter and outdoorsman knows that shelter is key, and that is why the Swamp Rabbits will hold a postgame jersey auction to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, who seeks "to put God's love into action," by bringing people together to "build homes, communities, and hope."
The jerseys will be auctioned off in a LIVE postgame auction in Section 108.
