Steelheads Acquire Forward Frédéric Létourneau from Greenville

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have acquired forward Frédéric Létourneau from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for future considerations, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Tuesday.

Létourneau, 25, played 27 games for the Swamp Rabbits during the 2021-22 season, posting two goals and eight assists for 10 points with 28 penalty minutes. The Boucherville, Que. native made his ECHL debut with the South Carolina Stingrays on Jan. 2, 2021 and played five games with the Stingrays in his first season. In 32 ECHL games, he owns 11 points (2-9-11) with 32 penalty minutes, one power play goal and one shorthanded goal. He spent a majority of the 2020-21 campaign with the Pensacola Ice Flyers and tallied 13 points (4-9-13) in 21 games on his way to an SPHL Championship alongside current Steelheads Jake Kupsky and Zach Walker.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot forward played four seasons at Bowling Green State University from 2016-17 through 2019-20, totaling 55 points (23-32-55) through 140 games including a career-best 21 points in 35 games during his senior season. He was also named an assistant captain during that 2019-20 campaign.

The Steelheads close their four-game homestand at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:10 p.m against the Jacksonville Icemen.

