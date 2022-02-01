Murdaca Returns to Atlanta After AHL Stint

DULUTH, Ga. - The team announced on Tuesday that goaltender Joe Murdaca was returned on loan from the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League.

Murdaca, 23, was originally loaned to Abbotsford on Jan. 16 after playing in just one game with the Gladiators. The 6-foot-3 netminder made his AHL debut on Jan. 22 against the San Diego Gulls and tabbed a victory with 13 saves on 16 shots. Murdaca followed up the next night with 19 saves on 21 shots for Abbotsford in another winning effort.

Murdaca first signed with Atlanta on Dec. 29 and earned a win with 26 saves on 28 shots against the Florida Everblades on Jan. 2. The Niagra Falls, Ontario native has also appeared in games with the Wheeling Nailers and the Cincinnati Cyclones this season. In three ECHL games during the 2021-22 campaign, Murdaca owns a 2-1-0-0 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and an .881 save percentage.

The Gladiators' current eight-game home winning streak began on Jan. 2 with Murdaca's victory against Florida. Atlanta welcomes the Norfolk Admirals to Duluth on Wednesday, Feb. 2 for a 7:00 PM matchup.

