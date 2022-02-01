Cyclones Home Ice Highlights: February 2-5
February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
The Cyclones start February with a pair of home games, including the team's annual Cyclones Fight Cancer Night!
Here's what's on tap for the Cyclones this week:
WEDNESDAY 2/2: Cincinnati hosts the Iowa Heartlanders inside Heritage Bank Center for just the third time in franchise history. The Heartlanders are one of two teams in the ECHL playing in their inaugural seasons this year. It's also another $1 BEER NIGHT!
SATURDAY 2/5: The 'Clones write another chapter in their interstate rivalry with the Toledo Walleye on CYCLONES FIGHT CANCER NIGHT! The Cyclones will be raising awareness for all types of Cancer and will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off following the game. The first 3,000 fans will receive a CYCLONES FIGHT CANCER winter hat, presented by UC Health!
Both games this week are slated for 7:30PM with doors opening at 6:30PM.
Each game can be watched live with a FloHockey subscription, or listened to for free online at https://mixlr.com/cincinnati-cyclones/
For Media Credentials, please contact Andrew Mossbrooks at amossbrooks@heritagebankcenter.com and specify which game you are looking to get credentialed for, and if you are requesting locker room access. Please note: All members of media that plan on attending Cyclones games for coverage must be fully vaccinated and have proof of vaccination before receiving access to players. Additionally, Media must be masked while interacting with players. Members of the media may also request that a player be available to them via zoom, regardless of vaccination status.
For additional ticketing information, please call 513-421-PUCK or head to Cycloneshockey.com.
