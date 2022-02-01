Martin Delivers Grizz Overtime Game Winner

Orlando, Florida - Luke Martin scored the game winning goal 1:27 in as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Orlando Solar Bears 3-2 on the final day of January at Amway Center.

Solar Bears led 1-0 after 1 period as Joe Garreffa scored 1:45 in. Orlando is now 15-1-1 when scoring first this season.

Brian Bowen got Utah on the board 2:13 into the second period on an unassisted goal. Bowen is now tied with Charle-Edouard D'Astous for the team lead with 15 goals. Trey Bradley scored on a breakaway off a D'Astous pass with 2:20 left in the period. Bradley has 12 points in his last 12 games (9 goals, 3 assists). Utah led 2-1 after 2 periods. The Grizz have outscored opponents 62-36 in the second periods this season.

Garreffa scored his 2nd goal of the game 13:56 into the third period. Both teams were solid defensively the last 6 minutes of regulation to force overtime, where Martin scored the game winner with Mason Mannek and Brian Bowen getting the assists. Martin becomes the 16th different Grizzlies skater to get a GWG this season.

The Grizz are now 19-0 when leading after 2. Peyton Jones was solid in net as he stopped 31 of 33 to earn his 9th win of the season, which passes last season's total of 8. Orlando's Brad Barone saved 35 of 38. Both teams went 0 for 1 on the power play. Utah outshot Orlando 38 to 33. The Grizz are 19-5-0-1 when outshooting the opponent.

Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a .655 points percentage. The Grizz have the second best points percentage in the league and they are tied with Toledo for the most wins with 26.

Utah ended the month of January with an 8-3-1-1 record. They host the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday and Friday for Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by FedEx. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Luke Martin (Utah) - GWG in overtime.

2. Joe Garreffa (Orlando) - 2 goals.

3. Brian Bowen (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

