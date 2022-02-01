Weekly Roundup: Three Home Games this Week for Red Hot Glads

February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (22-15-2-1) swept the Jacksonville Icemen in two games at Gas South Arena last weekend and now gear up for a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals. The Glads have won eight straight at home and 10 of their last 12.

A Look Ahead

Atlanta will look to extend its eight-game home win streak when it welcomes Norfolk to Duluth for a midweek matchup on Wednesday at 7:00 PM. The Glads take on the Admirals again at home on Saturday at 7:30 PM and on Sunday at 3:00 PM.

Saturday night (Feb. 5) is the Gladiators' annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring their new or gently loved teddy bears and stuffed animals, and throw them onto the ice after the Gladiators score their first goal. All stuffed animals will be donated to charity and underprivileged children in the Atlanta area. TICKETS FOR GAME ON WEDNESDAY, FEB. 2 VS NORFOLK TICKETS FOR GAME ON SATURDAY, FEB. 5 VS NORFOLK TICKETS FOR GAME ON SUNDAY, FEB. 6 VS NORFOLK Friday Shutout

Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell tabbed his first shutout of the season with 28 saves in a 1-0 win over the Jacksonville Icemen. Kamerin Nault scored the only goal of the game and his first tally since 2020 after dealing with injury.

Sunday Success

The Glads took down the Icemen again on Sunday afternoon at home with a 5-2 victory. Derek Topatigh, Cody Sylvester, Gabe Guertler, Eric Neiley, and Luke Nogard all found the back of the net in Atlanta's eighth straight home win. The Glads used a pair of empty-net goals in the third period to seal their third straight victory over Jacksonville.

Transaction Report

Jan. 25 - Derek Topatigh - Returned on Loan from Chicago (AHL)

Jan. 26 - Mitchell Hoelscher - Recalled on Loan by Belleville (AHL)

Jan. 27 - Aaron Ryback - Traded from Cincinnati

Jan. 28 - Tyler Parks - Loaned to Rochester (AHL)

Jan. 31 - Sanghoon Shin - Signed (SPC)

*SPC - Standard Player Contract

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.