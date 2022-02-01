Kattelus Returns to Kalamazoo

February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the signing of defenseman & forward Eric Kattelus.

Kattelus, 34, is returning for his 10th season in Kalamazoo, compiling 287 points (81G, 206A) in 418 games played for the team.

The utility man from Houghton, Michigan is currently No. 6 in K-Wings franchise history for games played (418), No. 8 in assists and No. 12 in total points.

"There's absolutely no other team I'd consider playing for," Kattelus said. "Kalamazoo is where I started my career, and where I want to finish it. I'm truly going to enjoy every moment."

Kattelus' skill and team-first mentality were major factors in the decision.

"We know how he fits in character wise," Head Coach Nick Bootland said. "We know how he fits in compete wise, and we know how badly he wants to win. So, adding a component like him in February is a huge deal for us."

The 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pound veteran first called Kalamazoo home in 2011-12. It marked his first full professional season after skating just 25 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones in 2010-11.

Prior to the Cyclones, Kattelus played in 87 games over four years at Michigan Tech. Kattelus also played 45 games across two seasons in the American Hockey League for the Chicago Wolves during the 2012-13 & 2013-14 seasons.

Kattelus' first game will be this Friday in Worcester. Tune in locally on WKZO (106.9 FM/590 AM) or watch at FloHockey.com. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. EST at the DCU Center.

Join the K-Wings on Wednesday, February 9 at 7:00 p.m. versus the Wheeling Nailers for a 2-6-9 / Winning Wednesday. Enjoy $2 beers and sodas, $6 wings baskets and get into the game for just $9. If the K-Wings win, all fans receive a free ticket to the next weeknight home game (MUST be redeemed at the box office immediately following the game).

Don't forget! On Friday, Feb. 11 the K-Wings will celebrate their annual 'Pink Ice' game against the Indy Fuel and it's $2 Friday as well. 'Pink Pack' ticket packages are on sale now for $48 (4 tickets [best available], 4 Susan G. Komen bracelets and 10% of ticket package proceeds will be donated to Susan G. Komen foundation).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.