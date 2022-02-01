Stingrays Add Boudrias and Walsh
February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the addition of two players to the roster. Defenseman Karl Boudrias was acquired on Saturday, January 29 from the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations while forward Shane Walsh agreed to terms to come out of retirement.
Boudrias, 21, began the season with the Worcester Railers, tallying eight assists in 23 games. Although the defenseman was acquired via a trade last Saturday, he was officially added to the Stingrays roster today.
Prior to turning pro, the native of Chateauguay, QC played five years in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, splitting 246 games with the Rimouski Océanic, Val-d'Or Foreurs, and Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Throughout his five seasons, the blueliner tallied 91 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 72 assists.
A native of Boston, Mass., Walsh enters his fifth season of professional hockey after spending the first half of the year as a free agent. Walsh has appeared in 211 professional games in the ECHL, recording 123 points (52 goals, 71 assists) with Utah, Cincinnati, Greenville, Reading, Florida, Jacksonville, and Worcester.
Walsh played his collegiate hockey career at the University of Massachusetts scoring 36 goals and assisting on 31 more goals in 133 games. In addition, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward won the 2011 Clark Cup Championship with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints.
The Stingrays are back in action this Saturday, February 5th as the team heads to Greenville to take on the Swamp Rabbits at 7:05 p.m. at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
