Icemen Receive Four Players from AHL

Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Tyler Wall

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forwards James Sanchez and Jake Elmer have been returned to Jacksonville by Harford, while goaltender Tyler Wall (pictured) has been reassigned to Jacksonville by the New York Rangers. In an additional roster move, goaltender Charles Williams has returned to the Icemen by the Rochester Americans (AHL).

Sanchez, 23, has registered 12 points (5g, 7a) in 16 games with the Icemen this season. Sanchez made seven appearances during his recent call-up with Hartford. Last season, Sanchez posted five points (2g, 3a) in eight appearances with Hartford.

Elmer, 22, returns to Jacksonville where he has recorded 14 points (10g, 4a) in 23 games this season. The 6-1, 183-pound winger logged an assist in ten appearances in his call-up with the Wolf Pack. Last season, Elmer posted 12 points in 35 games played last season with the Icemen.

Wall, 24, has posted a 5-3-0 record with one shutout, a 2.41 goals-against average and 0.900 save percentage with the Icemen this year. Wall has appeared in five games with the Hartford this season. The 6-3, 214-pound netminder posted in a 2-0-0 record with a 1.18 goals-against-average and a 0.963 save percentage in two NHL preseason appearances with the New York Rangers this past fall.

Williams, 29, made two AHL appearances during his call-up with Rochester. Williams boasts a 9-5-1 record with one shutout, a 2.11 goals-against average, and a 0.916 save percentage with Jacksonville this season. Williams totaled a 20-15-3 record with one shutout, a 2.71 goals-against average and a 0.898 save percentage with the Icemen last season, while also being named the ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March 2021 after recording a 9-3-0 mark.

The Icemen are back in action on Wednesday when they face the Idaho Steelheads in Boise. Game time is set for 9:10 p.m. Eastern. Fans may also catch the game online at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen and at FloHockey.TV

The Icemen return home on Wednesday, February 9 against Orlando and Saturday, February 12 against Greenville. Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster, or contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

