Steelheads, St. Luke's Raise over $34,000 at Pink in the Rink Auction

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and St. Luke's Health System have announced a record-breaking contribution of $34,200 made by Steelheads fans through the Pink In The Rink weekend jersey auction on January 28 and 29 toward St. Luke's Breast Care Services.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase game-worn pink-themed jerseys designed by Erik Diehl that were worn by the Steelheads in their weekend series against the Kansas City Mavericks. All jerseys were auctioned online through the Handbid app, and an unprecedented 19 of the 26 available jerseys reached the max bid of $1,500. 12 of the 19 max bids were completed following the first game of the weekend.

The mark leaps over the previous Pink In The Rink jersey auction, which brought in nearly $21,000. Since the Pink In The Rink weekend began in the 2005-06 season, the Steelheads and St. Luke's have raised $241,325.50 toward cancer research and treatment in Idaho, which has accounted for well over one-third of the $529,434.50 raised in St. Luke's jersey auctions since the 1997-98 season.

"The Pink In The Rink Jersey Auction is always the biggest event of the season, and this year the Steelheads community raised the bar with an incredible turnout both in-arena and for the online auction," said Eric Trapp, President of Idaho Sports Properties. "The number of people that have been affected by cancer in some way continues to grow, whether it's a family member, friend, colleague or their own battles, and we're fortunate to work year after year with St. Luke's to help raise funds and awareness and to have such a giving hockey community. We hope these funds can help give patients the care they need and lead to one day finding a cure."

"The community support provided by the Steelheads and their fans for Pink In The Rink is always heartwarming with a lot of fun mixed in," said Gina Parrott, Director of Breast Care Services at St. Luke's. "St. Luke's Breast Care Services is proud to be a part of this event each year and we want to share our gratitude with the Steelheads and their great fans for their record-breaking generosity this year. The funds raised will go to support the breast health of women in our communities, which will be incredibly valuable and impactful."

This is the first of three charitable specialty jersey auctions over the 2021-22 season and the first in three-consecutive months. The Steelheads will host the Jayden DeLuca Foundation weekend on February 25 and 26 as well as the annual Marvel Super Hero™ Night on March 26.

