Conlan Keenan Named ECHL Plus Performer for January

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Conlan Keenan has been named AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for January by leading the ECHL with a plus-minus rating of +13. He shares the award with Nolan Vesey of Worcester who also finished the month with a +13.

Keenan was even or better in all but two of the twelve games the Walleye played in January, which included a +5 on January 5 at Fort Wayne and a +3 on January 7 at Kalamazoo. It was a big month for the 26-year-old, as he also added in 13 points (6G, 7A) over the twelve Walleye contests.

The second-year forward has a total of 20 points (10G, 10A) in 37 games for the Walleye this year after collecting nine points (6G, 3A) over 28 contests last year in Tulsa. The native of Rochester, NY dominated at the college level while playing four years for SUNY-Geneseo that included two seasons as team captain. In 110 college games, he posted 172 points (86G, 88A). Keenan was named Sunyac Conference Player of the Year in 2019-20 when he picked up 50 points (22G, 28A), which was third-most in NCAA III that season.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Conlan Keenan with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Walleye home game.

