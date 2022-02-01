Garreffa Nets Pair against Grizzlies as Solar Bears Earn Point

ORLANDO, Fla. - Joe Garreffa scored a pair of goals, including the game-tying marker in the third period, but the Orlando Solar Bears (20-15-3-0) saw their two-game series with the Utah Grizzlies (26-13-2-1) end in a split following a 3-2 overtime loss on Monday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Garreffa opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game when he was fed the puck by Luke Boka from behind the net during a goalmouth scramble and fired home his sixth of the season.

After Brian Bowen and Trey Bradley scored in the second period to give the visitors a 2-1 lead, Garreffa netted his second of the evening to tie the score with just over six minutes left in regulation when Steven Oleksy's shot was blocked by a Utah defender and pinballed out to Garreffa at the right circle, where he backhanded the puck into an open net.

For the second straight game, the Solar Bears and Grizzlies ended regulation tied, and Luke Martin won the contest for the visitors when Mason Mannek dug out a rebound in the sudden-death frame and dished it to the defenseman, who fired the game-winner past Brad Barone.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Joe Garreffa (6) at 1:45. Assisted by Luke Boka and Fabrizio Ricci.

SHOTS: ORL 13, UTA 11

2nd Period

UTA Goal: Brian Bowen (15) at 2:13.

UTA Goal: Trey Bradley (13) at 17:40. Assisted by Zac Robbins and Charle-Edouard D'Astous.

SHOTS: ORL 11, UTA 14

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Joe Garreffa (7) at 13:56. Assisted by Steven Oleksy and Tyler Bird.

SHOTS: ORL 9, UTA 11

Overtime

ORL Goal: Luke Martin (8) at 1:27. Assisted by Mason Mannek and Brian Bowen.

SHOTS: ORL 0, UTA 2

Goaltending

ORL: Brad Barone, 35-for-38

UTA: Peyton Jones, 31-for-33

NOTABLES:

Orlando is now 15-1-1-0 when scoring first.

The Solar Bears went 5-3-2-0 in the month of January, with a record of 3-1-2-0 at home.

Garreffa recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and the third of his career.

Oleksy registered one assist, one shot on goal and was +1 in his Solar Bears debut; his assist was the 50th of his ECHL career, and 199th point in professional hockey.

Tristin Langan led the Solar Bears in scoring for January with 13 points (6g-7a) in 10 games.

Barone went 4-2-2 in eight outings in January with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 draft beers on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

