Oilers Fall Just Short of Mavericks

February 1, 2022







Independence, MO - The Oilers fell to Kansas City 2-1 at Cable Dahmer Arena on Tuesday night.

Ben Johnson opened the scoring, putting a rebound past Daniel Mannella 2:38 into the game. Dylan Sadowy knotted the game in the back half of the second period at the 13:54 mark, lifting the puck to the top of the net, in tight, on a rebound- giving the forward his 22nd goal of the season, which leads the league. Alex Pommerville gets the primary assist, while Jack Doremus picks up the secondary. Not long after, Darik Angeli gives the Mavericks the game-winning goal by picking up a loose puck in the slot and putting it past Mannella's blocker side, 15:40 into the second period.

Tulsa heads to Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Friday, Feb. 4 to face the Allen Americans, starting the three game weekend. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

