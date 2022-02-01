Greenville's Kemp Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brett Kemp of the Greenville Swamp Rabbits is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 24-30.
Kemp scored three goals, added seven assists and was a +6 in four games last week.
The 21-year-old scored a goal and had two assists in a 7-2 win against South Carolina on Wednesday and in a 4-3 victory over Florida on Friday, dished out a pair of assists in a 3-0 win against the Everblades on Saturday and added a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to Florida on Sunday.
Under contract to Ontario of the American Hockey League, Kemp has tallied 23 points (9g-14a) in 17 games with the Swamp Rabbits this season.
Prior to turning pro, Kemp totaled 218 points (96g-122a) in 255 career games in the Western Hockey League with Everett, Edmonton and Medicine Hat.
On behalf of Brett Kemp, a case of pucks will be donated to a Greenville youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runner-Up: Anthony Repaci, Worcester (3 gp, 3g, 4a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Lincoln Griffin (Cincinnati), Shawn Boudrais (Fort Wayne), Luc Brown (Idaho), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Chase Lang (Norfolk), Conlan Keenan (Toledo) and Chris Ortiz (Wheeling).
