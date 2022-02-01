Mariners Get Jeri-Leon Back, Acquire Jaswal

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners have added two players ahead of their trip to Trois-Rivieres, the team announced on Tuesday. Forward Keltie Jeri-Leon has been returned on loan from the Abbotsford Canucks, while the Mariners also acquired defenseman Roshen Jaswal from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Jeri-Leon returns on loan to the Abbotsford Canucks, where he was summoned on January 8th and appeared in four games. Abbotsford was his second AHL organization of the season, after he previously suited up in two games for the Providence Bruins in December, scoring his first AHL goal. In 23 games for the Mariners, the rookie forward has five goals and eight assists. He has eight points in his previous 10 games before the most recent loan.

Jaswal, a 27-year-old defenseman from Burnaby, British Columbia, comes over in a trade from the Swamp Rabbits in exchange for a future consideration. In 15 games for the Rabbits, he had one goal, two assists, and 20 penalty minutes. Jaswal also played three games for the Kansas City Mavericks at the end of the 2019-20 season to make his ECHL debut. He played for seasons of NCAA Division III hockey for St. Olaf College from 2016-20 and won two SIJHL championships with the Fort Frances Lakers in his junior career.

The Mariners, proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins, are on the road for their next seven games, beginning Wednesday night at Trois-Rivieres for the first of three in Quebec. They'll make their return to the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday, February 18th against the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:15 PM for Star Wars Night and a 1-2-3 Friday. Saturday, February 19th is "Throwback Night" against Trois-Rivieres at 6 PM. Individual tickets for all games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.

