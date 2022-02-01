Snag a Winterfest Alumni Jersey During this Sunday's Game

February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







Add a Winterfest alumni jersey to your collection during the Walleye game this Sunday, February 6! Select jerseys will be raffled off during the game in section 120. Raffle tickets will be sold through the second intermission and will be $5 per ticket or five tickets for $20.

The Winterfest alumni jersey raffle is presented by Tireman. All poceeds from the raffle will benefit First Tee, a nonprofit organization that teaches children life skills through purposed golf lessons.

Raffle

#1 Jeff Lerg

#1 Ted Tucker

#2 Andy Suhy

#3 Jerry Badiuk

#6 Dan Watson

#9 Jim McCabe

#16 Justin Mercier

#16 Bruce MacDonald

#18 Bill Joyce

#18 Nick Parillo

#19 Iain Duncan

#20 Rick Judson

#23 Alden Hirschfeld

#23 Derek Booth

#30 Lorne Molleken

#35 Doug Teskey

#72 Joel Chouinard

Select jerseys will be sold in the Swamp Shop at the Huntington Center starting this Sunday, February 6 at 4 p.m.

In-Store

#3 Pat Pylypiuk

#11 Trevor Hamilton

#18 Jared Nightingale

#24 Mike Seide

#25 Gordy Hunt

#29 Ed Burkholder

#74 Chuck Hart

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.