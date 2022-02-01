Nolan Vesey Named Co-Recipient of AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month
February 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, MASS. - The ECHL announced today that forward Nolan Vesey is the co-recipient of the AMIâGraphics ECHLâPlus Performer of the Month after posting a plus-minus rating of +13 during January.
Vesey posted an even or better rating 10 of his 12 games in January, including a +4 on Jan. 29 against Fort Wayne and a +3 on January 28 at Maine. He was a +10 over his final five games in the month.
The 26-year-old has 19 points (6G,13A) and a +10 rating in 29 games with the Railers this season while also skating in three games with Springfield of the American Hockey League.
A native of North Reading, Massachusetts, Vesey has posted 35 points (11G,24A) in 76 career ECHL games with Worcester and Wichita while adding four points (1G,3A) in 28 career AHL games with Springfield and Bakersfield.
Prior to turning pro, Vesey tallied 82 points (39G,34A) in 145 career games at the University of Maine.
In recognition of their accomplishment, AMIâGraphics will present Nolan Vesey with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming home game.
