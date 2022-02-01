Atlanta's Nell Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Chris Nell of the Atlanta Gladiators is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 24-30.

Nell went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.00 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances against Jacksonville last week.

The 27-year-old stopped all 28 shots he faced in a 1-0 on Friday and made 27 saves in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

A native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Nell has appeared in 14 games for the Gladiators this season going 5-8-0 with one shutout, a 3.24 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Nell has seen action in 94 career ECHL games with an overall record of 37-47-5 with four shutouts, a 3.42 goals-against average and a save percentage of .894. He has also appeared in 31 career American Hockey League games with Tucson and Hartford posting a record of 11-13-2 with a 3.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Prior to turning pro, Nell saw action in 84 career games at Bowling Green State University where he went 41-29-1 with 11 shutouts, a 2.07 goals-against average and a save percentage of .922.

Runner-Up: John Lethemon, Greenville (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .960 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Jake Kupsky (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Max Milosek (Toledo) and Brody Claeys (Wheeling).

