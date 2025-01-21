Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

January 21, 2025 - Major League Volleyball (MLV)







This past week the ECHL's newest expansion team revealed it will be known as the Greensboro Gargoyles, the Omaha Supernovas announced they are leaving the Pro Volleyball Federation after this season to be founding members of Major League Volleyball, and the Pacific Coast League's Reno Aces named Jeff Gardner their new manager. Highlights from this week come from the ECHL, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, Pro Volleyball Federation, Major League Rugby, Ultimate Frisbee Association, Pacific Coast League, Texas League, NBA G League, Canadian Football League, The Arena League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, and National Lacrosse League.

HOCKEY

ECHL

The ECHL's 30th Member team, the Greensboro Gargoyles, revealed its name and logo at a special event held at Piedmont Hall. The team's primary colors consist of Gargoyle Grape, Greensboro Gold and Midnight. The Gargoyles' team name and logo is portrayed as a stone monster that watches over and protects the city of Greensboro. The logo was created by The Barn Creative. The inspiration of the name and logo originated from community input, including submissions from over 2,000 fans. The Gargoyles are owned and operated by Zawyer Sports & Entertainment, led by CEO Andy Kaufmann. "The opportunity to bring professional hockey back to Greensboro is incredibly exciting," Kaufmann said. "We are looking forward to uniting the community as we build towards the first time the Gargoyles take the ice together as a team in October."

Greensboro is welcoming back professional hockey with open arms, unveiling the ECHL's Greensboro Gargoyles earlier this week. City leaders are excited for the economic opportunity that will hopefully come with another professional sports team.

American Hockey League

After Montana Onyebuchi hit a Calgary Wranglers player, veteran Alex Gallant stepped up and tossed off the gloves for a major tilt between players that share more than 1,500 penalty minutes in their AHL careers. More than 1,000 of those belong to Gallant.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Toronto Sceptres forward and reigning PWHL MVP Natalie Spooner joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss how the recovery process from the knee injury is going, what her timetable for return looks like, adjusting to a more physical PWHL game, where she would like to see PWHL expansion, and the success of the Kruger Big Assist program.

SPHL

Goaltender Brody Claeys and former San Jose Sharks goalie prospect Mason Beaupit dropped the gloves in a game between the SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers and Fayetteville Marksmen.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

Bulldogs Ventures Inc. announced that the agreement to purchase the Brantford Bulldogs by a group led by Zach Hyman has been approved by the Ontario Hockey League's Board of Directors. Hyman will assume control of the organization's operations, effective January 16th. "The Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Club is an amazing organization, from the players, to the staff, to the most passionate fanbase in the OHL. My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of the Bulldogs family and the Brantford community. To the city and residents of Brantford, we know what the Bulldogs mean to you and we take this privilege of being the new leaders of the Bulldogs to heart. Thank you to Michael Andlauer for the opportunity to make this dream a reality and entrusting me to steward this remarkable franchise into the future. GO DOGS!

Earlier this week the OHL Bulldogs was sold to new owners. Longtime owner Michael Andlauer tapped Zach Hyman and family to take the reins on the club, and they announced during the press conference they will be staying in Brantford for the foreseeable future. Spencer Hyman, the new president of the Bulldogs and Stu Hyman sat down with Tim Bolen to talk about the excitement of owning the team.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - January 6-12, 2025

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Volleyball

MLV Holdings, a newly formed investment group, today announced the launch of Major League Volleyball (MLV), a women's professional volleyball league supported by over $100 million in committed funding. Launching in January 2026, MLV will feature 10 teams including the Omaha Supernovas, the leading franchise in professional volleyball. "Our sport deserves the best of the best," said Kerri Walsh Jennings, 3x Olympic Gold medalist and the most decorated volleyball athlete of all-time. "Our women are kick-ass individuals and athletes, and it is long overdue for there to be a product that resembles the biggest and brightest sports, media and entertainment platforms on the planet. This is the league I would have wished to play in, and the Supernovas are a standard for a pro team that I would have wanted to play for. Stay tuned! MLV will launch with teams in Nebraska, Wisconsin, California, Minnesota, Indiana, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, Kansas, Ohio and Washington. Franchises will be independently owned and operated, with MLV creating ownership standards and operational playbooks to ensure major league standards are upheld at every level.

Professional women's volleyball coming to Sacramento in 2026. California's capital city will be home to one of the 10 initial franchises in the newly announced Major League Volleyball set to launch in January 2026.

Pro Volleyball Federation

The Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the largest professional women's volleyball league in the United States, and the Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's leading professional indoor volleyball team, announced today that following the 2025 season the Supernovas will conclude their participation in the PVF. There are no changes to the team's 2025 season schedule, ticketing, or fan experience. The Supernovas will be a founding partner of a new indoor volleyball league starting in January of 2026. The Supernovas will continue to play their home games at CHI Health Center in Omaha and remain Nebraska's professional volleyball team, ensuring the same world-class competition and hometown pride that fans have come to love.

Supernovas leaving PVF for new league in 2026

Major League Rugby

Anthem Rugby Carolina, the newest member of Major League Rugby (MLR), is thrilled to announce the appointment of Patrick Stack as its first-ever Team President. This landmark hire marks a significant milestone in the team's trajectory as it continues its mission to grow rugby in Charlotte and across the U.S. Stack brings more than 15 years of diverse professional experience, spanning roles in sports agencies, sports teams, academia, and the nonprofit sector. His wide-ranging expertise will be invaluable as he leads Anthem RC into its second season, striving to expand the team's reach and impact both on and off the pitch. "The sport of Rugby is primed for continued growth here in the U.S., and the opportunity to help propel that growth in Charlotte - a community already so well entrenched in rugby - makes me beyond excited to assume this position," said Stack. "I am eager to work with our team, the local sports community, and rugby fans to elevate Anthem RC to new heights."

Two-time MLR Champions Seattle Seawolves claim the title of Western Conference Champions in 2024. Relive the BEST Seawolves Rugby moments.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

How To Play Ultimate Frisbee. Broadcaster and ultimate frisbee analyst Evan Lepler teaches the basics of the sport in this informational video. 2025 season starts in April.

BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League

The Reno Aces will have a new skipper in the dugout at Greater Nevada Field for the 2025 season. Jeff Gardner was named the club's eighth manager in franchise history, as announced by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gardner replaces Blake Lalli, who managed the Aces for three of the past four seasons and tallied a 237-186 record while leading the BLC-Nine. "We are excited to welcome Jeff Gardner as the eighth manager in the history of the Reno Aces franchise. His extensive experience and enthusiasm for the game will endear him to our fans as he upholds our tradition of excellence at Greater Nevada Field," said Reno Aces President Eric Edelstein. "This coaching staff is ready to continue our championship caliber history and make the 2025 season an unforgettable experience in Aces history." The 2025 season marks Gardner's first as a manager within the Diamondbacks organization as he enters his 12th working within Arizona's system. For the previous three years (2022-24), he was Arizona's Quality Control Coordinator and, before that, was an Advanced Scout from 2014-21.

The first Aces Minute of 2025 means baseball is almost back

Texas League

The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, are thrilled to announce their on-field staff for the 2025 season. Javier Colina will return to Amarillo as the fourth manager in Sod Poodles franchise history. I'm beyond excited to be the Manager for the 2025 season," said Colina. "We've got a lot to offer this year, and my expectations are sky-high! I can't wait for the season to begin and to put on a show for all the incredible fans in Amarillo. Let's bring home another championship! God bless you all and Go Soddies!"

Colina, a long-time coach in the Diamondbacks system, has been with the organization since 2014. He has previously managed the AZL Diamondbacks (2017), Hillsboro Hops (2019, 2024), and Visalia Rawhide (2021). Colina spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons in Amarillo as the bench coach. In 2020, he was slated to manage Hillsboro, but the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diamondbacks tab Javier Colina as Sod Poodles' 2025 manager; full on-field staff announced

Northwest League

It was announced by the Hillsboro Hops and Arizona Diamondbacks that Mark Reed will be managing the Hops in 2025. Reed, a coach on the Hops' 2024 staff was a third-round pick by the Chicago Cubs in 2004. Prior to coaching, Reed played nine seasons in the minors while appearing in 573 career games. He also spent time as a bullpen catcher with Team USA Baseball and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The La Verne, California native was with the Reno Aces as hitting coach in both 2022 & 2023 before joining the Hops' staff in 2024. "I'm very excited to return to Hillsboro for the upcoming 2025 season and lead this super talented group of Diamondbacks' prospects," said Hillsboro Manager Mark Reed. "I can't wait to see all the fans on April 4th. Let's pack the house for the final season played at Hillsboro Ballpark!"

Carolina League

In conjunction with the Chicago White Sox and their player development staff, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have announced their field staff for the 2025 Carolina League season.

For just the second time since moving to Atrium Health Ballpark, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers have been dealt a change in their manager position by the Chicago White Sox. Former Oakland A's utilityman Chad Pinder takes over as the newest skipper of the Cannon Ballers in 2025. Pinder has never held a coaching position in baseball before being named manager of the Cannon Ballers, joining Patrick Leyland and Guillermo Quiroz as the third manager of the team since Kannapolis moved to Atrium Health Ballpark. Notably, all three have been firsttime managers in their role as manager of the Cannon Ballers.

Southern League

The Birmingham Barons are excited to announce their coaching staff for the 2025 season, set to begin on opening night, April 4th, 2025. Guillermo Quiroz has been named the Barons Manager for the 2025 season. Quiroz brings a wealth of experience as a former MLB catcher and as Manager of the White Sox High-A affiliate, the Winston-Salem Dash, where he spent two seasons and earned his 200th win. He, along with John Kovalik, Daniel Milwee, and AJ Smith all have made the move from Winston-Salem to Birmingham. Nicky Delmonico and Juan Maldonado will return to Birmingham after helping lead the team to win the 2024 Southern League Championship.

American Association

The Chicago Dogs organization is excited to announce the hiring of Matt Passerelle as the team's Field Manager for the 2025 season. Matt has carved out a distinguished career in baseball, serving in various capacities including hitting coach, scout, and instructor. "We are excited to welcome Matt to the Dogs family and feel he is the perfect choice to take the Dogs to the next level," said Shawn Hunter, owner of the Chicago Dogs. "Matt has been part of championship organizations in our league and has the opportunity to create an immediate impact." "I'm incredibly excited to step into this new role with the Chicago Dogs and contribute to the game I love," said Passerelle. "I can't wait to meet the players, the fans, and the staff who bring so much energy and heart to this game. Your passion is what makes this sport so special, and I'm excited to be a part of this journey and part of the Dogs family."

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

At a basketball game for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League, alongside the radio play-by-play announcer, color commentator Allan Wylie calls them as he sees them -- even though he never sees them. Steve Hartman goes "On the Road" for a story about a young man who can teach us the difference between having sight and having vision.

G League's Top 10 Plays Of The Week

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the Montréal Alliance has been purchased by Alli-Oop Investments, a newly formed local company led by Alliance General Manager and two-time NBA champion Joel Anthony, Léo Bouisson, co-founder of Weeve, and pharmacy owner Ian-Philip Paul-Hus. The team was formerly owned by the CEBL. Under Alli-Oop Investments, this acquisition demonstrates the Alliance's remarkable growth and solid foundation in Montréal's sports landscape in just three short years of existence. The transition from a multi-franchise corporate structure to dedicated local owners demonstrates not only the Alliance's viability but also its commitment to establishing deep and lasting roots in Montréal. "Returning to Montréal as General Manager in 2021 was already a special moment, but becoming an owner of the team means even more to me," said Joel Anthony. "My journey, from Montréal gyms to the NBA, has shown me how critical it is to have a solid foundation to grow basketball. Today, with this ownership group that is deeply committed to the city and the sport, we have an opportunity to build something lasting for Montréal. Our vision goes beyond wins on the court - we want to create a positive impact in the community and inspire the next generation of talent."

The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that Jermaine Anderson will once again lead the club as general manager and vice president of basketball operations, returning for a sixth season with the organization. Since being appointed general manager in December 2019, the Honey Badgers have accumulated a 43-43 (.500) overall record, featuring four consecutive CEBL Playoff appearances (2020-23), two CEBL Championship Weekend appearances (2020, 2022), and a CEBL Championship in 2022. "Despite experiencing some turnover over the past two years, our organization's core values remain steadfast," said Anderson. "We take immense pride in delivering a comprehensive and holistic player development experience. We are confident that we are well-positioned to foster a culture that empowers our players to excel both on and off the court."

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced four-time Grey Cup Champion Andrew Harris has joined the Club as the Running Backs Coach. Harris is one of the most decorated and celebrated Canadian running backs in league history, playing a remarkable 15 seasons in the CFL, split between the B.C. Lions (2009-2015), Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2016-2021) and the Toronto Argonauts (2022-23), winning Grey Cups in all three stops. Harris is the CFL's all-time leading Canadian rusher, having claimed the title in 2019. He went on to play another three seasons (2021-23), retiring with 10,380 yards and 51 touchdowns while recording 607 receptions for 5,489 yards and 32 touchdowns. The Winnipeg native is one of six players in CFL history to have eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark as a rusher and he currently ranks sixth in career rushing in Blue Bombers history, with 5,402 yards.

The upcoming Canadian Football League (CFL) season opens in Saskatchewan with the hometown Roughriders playing host to the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The 2025 schedule announcement presented by redtag.ca, will see all roads lead to the 112th Grey Cup at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg on Sunday, November 16. "We're thrilled to present the incredible season ahead with our brand of fun, fast and entertaining football," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "Each offseason brings a wealth of intrigue - new leadership, game-changing acquisitions and much more. However the previous season finished, June 5 represents the start of something new - a clean slate filled with tantalizing possibilities and the chance for dreams to come true." The 2025 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. In the U.S., select games will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network with the remaining contests available live and on-demand for a 48-hour window via the league's free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America will also be able to tune in on CFL+.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Jameer Thurman to a two-year contract extension. Thurman (6'0-230) remains in Green and White after earning his first career divisional All-CFL season in 2024. The 29-year-old middle linebacker appeared in 17 regular season games for the Roughriders, registering 76 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, two special teams tackles, one sack, two interceptions - including one he returned 28 yards for a touchdown in Week 3 - one forced fumble, one pass knockdown, and three fumble recoveries. As captain of the defence, Thurman has been instrumental in several game-winning plays, including his critical forced fumble late in Week 7 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, which allowed the Roughriders to shut down a two-possession game with two and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, and a late fourth-quarter interception in Week 16 against the Calgary Stampeders. He also started in both postseason games tallying an additional 13 defensive tackles.

The Montreal Alouettes announced that they have signed American quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson for the 2025 season. He was acquired in a trade with the Edmonton Elks last December. Bethel-Thompson (6'4", 236 lbs.) threw for 3,748 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, ranking second in the league, in 16 games with the Elks in 2024. Bethel-Thompson joined Edmonton in 2024 after playing with the New Orleans Breakers in the United States Football League (USFL) in 2023. He led the USFL with 2,433 passing yards. In 10 games, he threw 10 touchdown passes. "We are very happy with this agreement," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said. "McLeod knows the CFL very well and knows how to win in this league. I look forward to seeing him work with us. He will know how to properly support our young quarterbacks with his experience, and he will bring a lot of depth to this position."

Get ready for the ultimate showcase of the 2024 CFL season with our top 10 plays countdown.

Indoor Football League

The Massachusetts Pirates have signed running back Pooka Williams Jr. for the upcoming Indoor Football League Season. Williams, who played in the National Football League with Cincinnati also had professional experience in the XFL and the UFL. The 5'10", 185 lb. ball carrier who starred at the University of Kansas, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals in 2021. He joined the practice squad and in December of that year was added to the active roster. Williams made his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers and returned three kicks for 52 yards. He subsequently signed a futures contract with Cincinnati and remained with the team until August of 2022. In 2023 Williams, who hails from New Orleans, LA was drafted in the seventh round of the XFL Draft by the DC Defenders. He was later claimed off waivers by the St. Louis BattleHawks. Williams was later re-signed by the Defenders and helped the team to a first-place finish in the league's North Division. Williams returned ten kickoffs for 273 yards and five punts for 33 yards. He also had one carry at running back.

The Arena League

It is with heavy heart that we announce Coach Mook "Hollywood" Zimmerman has decided to step down as Head Coach of the lowa Woo Arena Football Team. Coach Mook shared, "This decision was not made lightly. From day one, you welcomed me with open arms, and I have always considered you and your family a part of my own. The support and trust you have shown me throughout my time with the team has meant more to me than I can fully express." Coach Mook has chosen to pursue an opportunity outside of football in order to be closer to his family, a decision we wholeheartedly respect. We are deeply grateful for his contributions to the lowa Woo and the dedication, leadership, and passion he brought to the team. The lowa Woo organization wishes nothing but success in his future endeavors!

The Head Coach for the Iowa Woo has resigned.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on the appointment of Jesper Sørensen as the club's new head coach. Sørensen has agreed to a two-year contract through 2026.

"Jesper is known for his competitiveness, adaptability, and leadership, qualities that have proven to bring the best out of both his players and staff," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Throughout his career, he has delivered immediate success with his teams, whether that was securing promotion or competing for titles. His ability to improve individual players while also implementing a flexible, high-performing tactical system will be key to our continued growth. Jesper is the right leader to take us to the next level."

Whitecaps announce Jesper Sørensen as the clubs new head coach. Did they make the right call choosing a coach without MLS experience? Luke Wileman and Steven Caldwell discuss.

Messi finds the back of the net for Inter Miami vs. Club América with a superb header!

National Women's Soccer League

Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that Mark Parsons is the club's new Sporting Director ahead of the 2025 NWSL season. Parsons will oversee all soccer operations, including the technical staff, the scouting and analytics department, sports medical, performance, nutrition, and player care. He will report directly to ACFC Co-Founder and President Julie Uhrman. Parsons brings a wealth of women's football experience to ACFC. He started his NWSL career with the Washington Spirit (2013-2015) as head coach and sporting director. Then, across six seasons at the Portland Thorns, Parsons won six trophies, including two NWSL Shields (2021, 2016) and the 2017 NWSL Championship. Parsons is the only head coach in NWSL history to win an NWSL Shield, NWSL Championship, and NWSL Challenge Cup. He guided Thorns FC to the playoffs every season of his tenure, helping the team finish in the top three all six seasons, posting a record of 62-26-28 (.655) during his time at the helm.

The North Carolina Courage have acquired U.S. Women's National Team midfielder Jaedyn Shaw via trade with San Diego Wave FC, the club announced on Tuesday. Shaw is under contract through the 2026 NWSL season. In exchange for the 20-year-old international rising star, the Courage sent $300,000 in allocation money, an international spot for the 2025 and 2026 NWSL seasons, and $150,000 in intraleague transfer fees to San Diego. The Courage could send up to an additional $75,000 in 2025 allocation money to the Wave in exchange for up to $150,000 in intraleague transfer fees. "I am so grateful to be here and to call North Carolina home. I'm excited to experience a new style of play and to learn and grow alongside amazing players and coaches. I can't wait to get to work and help bring another championship to Courage Country," Shaw said. Across three seasons in the NWSL, Shaw has 13 goals and four assists in just over 3,000 minutes played for the San Diego Wave. She signed with the Wave in 2022 through the youth entry mechanism as a 17-year-old.

Lisa Carlin, Christine Cupo, Darian Jenkins and Sandra Herrera rewatch and discuss parts of their interview with new Houston Dash head coach Fabrice Gautrat.

USL Super League

Carolina Ascent FC announced the club has signed striker Riley Parker. Parker joins Carolina Ascent after a fall stint with fellow USL Super League club, Tampa Bay Sun FC. She recorded 423 minutes for the Sun across 10 games with six starts. "We are delighted to bring Riley into the club. She is an amazing person who will fit right in with our players," shared Carolina Ascent FC Head Coach, Philip Poole. "Riley will give us good depth in the attacking positions and make us more competitive as a group this spring. Her best days are ahead of her, and we are excited for our Carolina Ascent community to meet her." Before joining Tampa Bay Sun and the USL Super League, Parker was drafted by Racing Louisville FC as the 31st overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

USL League One

Charlotte Independence announced Captain Clay Dimick will return for his 7th season with the club. Dimick was awarded the 2024 USL League One Comeback Player of the Year after becoming the first professional athlete to return to the pitch following a two-level cervical artificial disc replacement. Dimick played every minute of the 2024 season, helping the Independence reach the Jägermeister Cup Semifinals and the USL League One Playoffs. "Coming off a season in which he played every minute, Clay has been a rock on the right side for us, providing both stability and quality," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach, Mike Jeffries. "Equally importantly, his leadership as captain has been a strong guiding force and will be called upon with a new group in 2025." 2024 marked another milestone for Dimick, making his 100th club appearance on April 12. In total, he's recorded 124 appearances for the Independence across regular season, playoffs and USL Jagermeister Cup play. Last season, he scored two goals and recorded 42 clearances with an 84.8% passing accuracy.

Major Arena Soccer League

In the debut episode of this season's Ten For Ten series, host Erik Bergrud sits down with Utica City FC head coach Hewerton Moreira to talk about the business of soccer in Utica, NY, the emergence of a star in Kelvin Oliveira, and the upcoming MASL All Star Game happening in Utica.

Check out the week that was in Week 7 with this edition of MASL in 5 with Alex Bastyovanszky

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Josh Byrne was on another level tonight with 7 goals and 5 assists as the Buffalo Bandits take down the Philadelphia Wings 19-14 to remain undefeated.

