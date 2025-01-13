Zach Hyman's Purchase of the Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Club Approved by the OHL

January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







Brantford Ontario - Bulldogs Ventures Inc. announced today that the agreement to purchase the Brantford Bulldogs by a group led by Zach Hyman has been approved by the Ontario Hockey League's Board of Directors. Hyman will assume control of the organization's operations, effective January 16th.

Zach Hyman Statement:

"The Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Club is an amazing organization, from the players, to the staff, to the most passionate fanbase in the OHL. My family and I are thrilled to officially be a part of the Bulldogs family and the Brantford community. To the city and residents of Brantford, we know what the Bulldogs mean to you and we take this privilege of being the new leaders of the Bulldogs to heart.

Thank you to Michael Andlauer for the opportunity to make this dream a reality and entrusting me to steward this remarkable franchise into the future. GO DOGS!

Michael Andlauer Statement:

"I want to congratulate Zach Hyman and his family on the purchase of the Brantford Bulldogs. The passion they have portrayed to me in owning an OHL franchise, and their commitment to the Brantford community, a community who has proven to be so deserving of OHL hockey is the major reason for my decision to sell the Club. I want our fans and community to know that I would not sell the team unless I felt certain it was in good hands."

Mayor Kevin Davis Statement:

"First, I want to express my sincere gratitude to Michael Andlauer for bringing the Bulldogs to Brantford and having confidence that the move would bring such a positive outcome. We deeply appreciate the dedication and passion Michael has consistently shown for our community.

I am also very excited to warmly welcome Zach and the entire Hyman family to Brantford. We very much look forward to supporting them in every way we can to build on the successes of the Brantford Bulldogs and carry on the tradition of showcasing exceptiona l hockey in our city."

