OHL Board of Governors Approves Transfer of Ownership of Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Club

January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that, following a meeting of the OHL Board of Governors, the League has approved the transfer of ownership of the Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Club to a group led by National Hockey League (NHL) player Zach Hyman and family including brother Spencer and father Stuart.

"Hockey is more than just a game for my family," said Zach Hyman. "It teaches our youth about the importance of teamwork and it brings together communities. I am humbled and greatly appreciate the faith Michael has placed in me to continue his incredible legacy with such a storied franchise. Thank you to the Ontario Hockey League for giving me this opportunity to give back to the game I love. It is a privilege to work with such an incredible group of people and I can't wait to get started. Go Dogs!"

Hyman, who plays for the Edmonton Oilers and is in the midst of his 10th NHL season, ushers in a new era of Brantford Bulldogs hockey, purchasing the team from outgoing owner Michael Andlauer, who also serves as majority owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators and American Hockey League affiliate the Belleville Senators.

Under Andlauer's guidance, the Bulldogs captured J. Ross Robertson Cup titles in 2018 and 2022 while developing a number of NHL players and making contributions in both the Hamilton and Brantford communities through the work of the Bulldogs Foundation.

"It's been an honour to be the owner of the Bulldogs, who have won two championship trophies and launched the careers of many successful players into the NHL," said Andlauer. "Although it is time for me to focus on my new hockey world, I know that the new ownership of the Hyman family will continue to bring success for the Brantford Bulldogs organization on the ice and in this great community that has embraced us these past two years.

"To the coaches, players and staff of the team, I know you will continue to deliver a best-in-class product. To the Brantford fans - thank you for showing the OHL that you are the best place to play in junior hockey!"

The Bulldogs, who brought OHL hockey back to the Telephone City for the first time since 1984 last season, continue to generate a large following at the Civic Centre and are pursuing a long-term lease agreement with the City of Brantford that would include plans for a new arena.

"The strength of the OHL is its communities, and Brantford has proven to be an outstanding destination for OHL hockey," said Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "On behalf of the League's Board of Governors, I'd firstly like to thank Michael Andlauer for his tremendous leadership and contributions to the game. I'm excited to welcome the Hyman family to the OHL community and am looking forward to seeing the OHL continue to thrive in Brantford for years to come."

