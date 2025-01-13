Easton Rye Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye

(Peterborough, ON) - On Monday, January 13, the Ontario Hockey League announced that Peterborough native Easton Rye has been named the Goaltender of the Week after going 2-0-0-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in three outings.

Making 92 saves last week, Rye stopped 23 of 25 shots on Thursday, backstopping the Petes to a 5-2 win over the Barrie Colts. He returned to the crease on Saturday, making 39 saves and stopping two shootout attempts in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Brantford Bulldogs. Rye wrapped up the week with a 30-save performance on Sunday, helping Peterborough secure a 5-2 victory against the Niagara IceDogs.

The 18-year-old hometown product has appeared in 16 games for the Petes this season, posting a 7-7-1-1 record with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Over two OHL seasons, Rye has played in 25 games, compiling an 8-11-1-1 record with a 4.03 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage. The 6-foot, 196lb. netminder was selected by Peterborough in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection and spent the majority of 2023-24 with the PJCHL's Lakefield Chiefs.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, January 16, when they host the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

