Delic, Rye and Katzin Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, January 12, 2025.

Wolves' Kocha Delic Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sudbury Wolves overage forward Kocha Delic is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering five goals, three assists and eight points in three contests last week.

Delic opened the week with a four-point performance on Thursday, recording a hat-trick and an assist to earn first star honours in a 7-1 win over the Soo Greyhounds. He continued his strong play on Friday, scoring a goal in a 5-4 loss to the Niagara IceDogs. Delic wrapped up the week with a goal and two assists on Sunday, helping the Wolves secure a high-scoring 10-6 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs.

A 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., Delic has recorded 49 points (20-29-49) in 37 games this season, securing the third consecutive 20+ goal season of his career. Selected by Sudbury in the second round (28th overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the 5-foot-11, 198lb. centreman has amassed 211 points (89-122-211) over 205 career regular-season games across four seasons with the Wolves.

Also considered for the award this week, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey of the London Knights recorded seven points (3-4-7) in a pair of wins. Top 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospect Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads was also a standout, tallying a goal, six assists and seven points in three games played.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Petes' Easton Rye Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Easton Rye of the Peterborough Petes is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0-0-1 with a 2.91 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in three outings.

Making 92 saves last week, Rye stopped 23 of 25 shots on Thursday, backstopping the Petes to a 5-2 win over the Barrie Colts. He returned to the crease on Saturday, making 39 saves and stopping two shootout attempts in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Brantford Bulldogs. Rye wrapped up the week with a 30-save performance on Sunday, helping Peterborough secure a 5-2 victory against the Niagara IceDogs.

The 18-year-old hometown product has appeared in 16 games for the Petes this season, posting a 7-7-1-1 record with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Over two OHL seasons, Rye has played in 25 games, compiling an 8-11-1-1 record with a 4.03 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage. The 6-foot, 196lb. netminder was selected by Peterborough in the fifth round (89th overall) of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection and spent the majority of 2023-24 with the PJCHL's Lakefield Chiefs.

Also considered for the award this week, Jacob Oster of the Oshawa Generals was excellent, going 2-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Storm's Lev Katzin Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Guelph Storm forward Lev Katzin is the OHL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season, recording one goal, five assists and six points over three games played.

Katzin kicked off the week with an assist on Wednesday as the Storm came up short in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Erie Otters. He added two more assists on Friday, contributing to the Storm's 6-4 victory over the Flint Firebirds. The 5-foot-8, 176lb. forward capped off the week with a standout performance on Saturday, tallying a goal and two assists to earn first star honours in a 4-2 win over the Soo Greyhounds.

A 17-year-old forward from Thornhill, Ont., Katzin joined the Storm in late November after spending two seasons with the USHL's Green Bay Gamblers, where he recorded 39 points (12-27-39) in 66 games. In his first 16 games with the Storm, Katzin has tallied seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points, leading all OHL rookies with 1.5 points-per-game. He was part of the gold medal-winning Team Canada White at the 2023 U17 World Hockey Challenge in Prince Edward Island. During his OHL draft year, Katzin excelled with the GTHL's Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program and was selected by the Storm in the fifth round (94th overall).

Also considered for the award this week, Chase Reid of the Soo Greyhounds contributed five assists in three contests, while Katzin's Storm teammate Daniil Skvortsov tallied a goal and three helpers from the back end.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

