Spirit's Carson Harmer Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas
January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Saginaw Spirit forward Carson Harmer has been added to the Eastern Conference roster for the upcoming Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas that takes place this Wednesday, January 15, 2025 in Brantford.
The 5-foot-10, 185Ib. centreman from St. Marys, Ont. has 17 goals, 12 assists and 29 points over 40 games in his first OHL season. Harmer sits second in points by an OHL rookie as the former third round pick by Saginaw in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection replaces injured Saginaw teammate Kristian Epperson in the Western Conference lineup.
A 17-year-old graduate of the Huron-Perth Lakers AAA program, Harmer was a standout with the Stratford Warriors of the GOJHL in 2023-24, producing 65 points (28-37--65) in 46 games to be named to the GOJHL Midwestern All-Rookie Team. He added 18 points (5-13--18) in 15 playoff games to help Stratford reach the Cherrey Cup Final.
The Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game is a first of its kind OHL event that sees 42 of the League's top prospects hit the ice in an East vs. West showdown at the Brantford Civic Centre on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:00pm. See the game streaming live for free on OHL Live, YouTube, or the OHL's X or Facebook social media platforms! The game will also air across the province on Rogers tv, YourTV and Eastlink Community TV stations in OHL markets as well as on the OHL Action Pak.
Saginaw Spirit forward Carson Harmer
