Knights Announce 2025 Class to Don Brankley Hall of Fame

January 13, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The London Knights are proud to announce two inductees as the class of 2025 to the Don Brankley Hall of Fame. The official induction ceremony and press conference will take place at Canada Life Place on Friday February 7th at 4PM that is available to media followed by an on-ice ceremony prior to the start of the Knights game against the visiting Peterborough Petes.

Dave Hutchison

1969-1972 - 107 GP - 32 Points - 335 PIMs

Dave Hutchinson spent parts of three seasons with his hometown, London Knights. In 107 games played Dave tallied 335 penalty minutes as a physical shutdown defenceman. Dave was drafted in the third round, thirty-sixth overall by the Los Angeles Kings where he'd play four years after two seasons in the WHA. Dave went on to play with the Blackhawks, Maple Leaf's and devils to cover 584 NHL games over ten years reaching 116 points and 1,550 penalty minutes. Dave came back to London after his playing career as an ambassador of the Knights and sat as a member of the board for the London Knights Alumni Foundation.

Dennis Ververgaert

1970-1973 - 187 GP - 351 Points - 249 PIMs

Dennis Ververgaert was a Knight for three seasons from 1970-1973. The high scoring right winger eclipsed 30, 40 and 50 goal seasons during his tenure. In his final season Dennis was the recipient of the Jim Mahon Trophy as the OHA's top scoring right winger with 58 goals, 89 assists for 147 points, second amongst all OHA players. Following his final stint in London Dennis was drafted 3rd overall to the Vancouver Canucks where he'd spend his next six years. Dennis led all rookies in 1973-1974 in goals with 26 and twice was named to NHL All Star Games. Dennis finished his NHL career with the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals reaching 583 NHL games with 392 career points.

