London Knights Alumni Foundation Surpasses 1 Million in 50/50 Sales

May 29, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London Knights News Release







The London Knights Alumni Foundation, through the generosity of London Knights Fans, has surpassed one million dollars in 50/50 sales during the 2024-25 Championship run. This season the London Knights played a combined 45 home games at Canada Life Place between pre-season, regular season and playoff games in which the London Knights Alumni Foundation hosted 50/50 draws. Gross sales throughout the nine month stretch reached $1,114,010.00 with 50% going to the winning ticket holder of each game and the proceeds going into local community organizations and charitable groups. That is $167,145.00 more than a season ago.

The annual program allows for many local charitable organizations to promote their causes to a dedicated fan base and receive donations to continue to further their reach in our community. Some of the organizations that have benefited from donations this season include:

Â Children's Health Foundation

Â Baker Centre for Pancreatic Cancer

Â Veterans Care at Parkwood

Â MINDS

Â CF Foundation of Canada

Â ANOVA

Â United Way

Â St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation

Â Big Brothers Big Sisters

Â MADD Canada

Â Ronald McDonald House

Â London Foodbank

Â London Abused Women's Centre

Â Shine Foundation

Â YMCA

Â And more...

"The London Knights Alumni Foundation would like to thank the fans of the London Knights Hockey Club for your continued support of the 50/50 lottery during home games. We are grateful for your trust that has allowed the Foundation to support a wide variety of Community Organizations ." - Rick Doyle, President - London Knights Alumni Foundation

"On behalf of the London Knights Alumni Foundation Gifts Committee, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to the incredible London Knights fans and the greater London community for your generous support of the London Knights 50/50 draws.

We are proud that the funds raised go directly to local charitable organizations, helping to support those who need it most right here in our own neighbourhoods.

We thank you for your tremendous support and being a vital part in building a stronger city."

- Ryan McKie, Head of Gifts Committee, London Knights Alumni Foundation

"The Fans are the ones that really make London a special place for junior hockey and their contributions to our community through the 50/50 draws is another example of their support. We are proud of this year's accomplishments oïÃÂ¬Ãâ¬ the ice and look forward to continuing to do great things in our community". - Mark Hunter, General Manager - London Knights Hockey Club







