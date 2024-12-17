Knights Complete Trade with Storm

December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The London Knights have completed a trade with the Guelph Storm for veteran defenceman Cam Allen. Returning to Guelph in the deal are defenceman Noah Jenken and seven draft picks. Allen was the third overall pick to the storm in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. Cam was later drafted by the Washinton Capitals in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and has since signed with the club. The 19-year-old veteran defenceman had led the storm in points prior to the trade to London. The Knights thank Noah Jenken for his time and contributions as a London Knight.

To London:

Cam Allen

To Guelph:

Noah Jenken

2nd Round Pick - 2026 (NB)

2nd Round Pick - 2026 (NIA)

3rd Round Pick - 2025 (SAR)

3rd Round Pick - 2027 (NIA)

4th Round Pick - 2027 (ER)

4th Round Pick - 2028 (LDN)

5th Round Pick - 2028 (LDN)

"Cam is a high-end defenceman in our league. He's played in the OHL for a long time and can bring more veteran presence to our back end. He's a mobile, two-way player and we are excited to have Cam be a London Knight. With that said we are sad to see a young man in Noah go the other way but it's a good opportunity for him and we know he'll do well in the future. - Mark Hunter, Vice President & General Manager

Cam Allen

Position: Defence

Shoots: Right

Born: January 7, 2005

Hometown: Toronto, ON

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 196 lbs

2024-2025 Team GP G A P PIMs

Guelph Storm 27 7 18 25 23

