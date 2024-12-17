Storm Complete a Trade with the Knights

December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON. - Guelph Storm General Manager George Burnett has announced today that the club has traded defenceman Cam Allen to the London Knights in exchange for defenceman Noah Jenken, two second-round picks, two third-round picks, two fourth-round picks, and a fifth-round pick.

Guelph Acquires:

D - Noah Jenken

2026 2ndround pick (North Bay)

2026 2ndround pick (Niagara)

2025 3rd round pick (Sarnia)

2027 3rd round pick(Niagara)

2027 4th round pick (Erie)

2028 4th round pick (London)

2028 5th round pick (London)

London Acquires:

D - Cam Allen

"This was a very difficult decision for our organization," said General Manager George Burnett. "Cam has been a tremendous player, leader, and community ambassador for the Storm over the last four years and we hope that the relationship between Cam, his family, and the Storm continues in the future."

Noah Jenken, the 6'3, 190lbs left-shot blueliner from London, Ontario was originally selected by the Knights in the fourth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selections. The 2007-born defenceman has seven assists in 37 games with the Knights. Prior to joining the Knights, Jenken notched 8 goals and 31 assists for 39 points in 45 games with the GOJHL's Strathroy Rockets.

The entire Storm organization would like to thank Cam for his leadership, hard work and dedication to the organization over the past four seasons and would like to wish him and the whole Allen family the best as Cam finishes his OHL career and moves on to the Washington Capitals organization.

