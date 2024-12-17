Firebirds Overage Forward Evan Konyen Commits to Rochester Institute of Technology

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds overage forward Evan Konyen has committed to the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) for the 2025-26 season.

In his first season with the Firebirds after coming over from the Sudbury Wolves in the offseason, Konyen has produced 16 points (6-10-16) over 30 games. Originally drafted by Sudbury in the fourth round, 71st overall, of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot, 180lb. forward from Pittsburgh, PA, has accumulated 159 points (62-97-159) over 219 regular season games between the Wolves and Firebirds. In addition, Konyen has tallied 10 points (5-5-10) in 13 playoff contests.

Located in Rochester, New York, The Rochester Institute of Technology's men's hockey program is part of Atlantic Hockey (AHA), and it has built a strong reputation in NCAA Division I competition under long-time head coach Wayne Wilson. RIT has won four Atlantic Hockey titles, with the most recent victory in 2024, which secured their spot in the NCAA tournament.

