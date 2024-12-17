NHL Debut: Tye Felhaber (December 16, 2024)

December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Former Ottawa 67's and Saginaw Spirit forward Tye Felhaber made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at the age of 26. Felhaber skated for 4:34 as Colorado fell 3-1 to the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

Now in his eighth AHL season, the Pembroke, Ont. native has registered 67 points (33-34-67) in 187 regular season games with the Colorado Eagles, Milwaukee Admirals, Texas Stars, Syracuse Crunch, and Laval Rocket.

Prior to joining the AHL full-time in 2023-24, Felhaber spent three seasons in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads, Orlando Solar Bears, and Fort Wayne Komets, totaling 83 points (26-57-83) in 71 games. He also represented Fort Wayne at the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

Felhaber played five OHL seasons with the Saginaw Spirit and Ottawa 67's from 2014-19 after being selected 10th overall by Saginaw in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection. He was named to the 2018-19 OHL Second All-Star Team after a 109-point season (59-50-109) in 68 games with the 67's and led all skaters with 17 playoff goals that spring as the 67's were crowned Eastern Conference champions.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound left-winger signed as a free agent with the Dallas Stars in 2019 and inked a two-year deal with the Avalanche on December 15, 2024.

