5,120 Toys Collected in the Year's Teddy Bear Toss Game

December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Saturday, December 14th Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford, Rexall, and the Guelph Storm hosted the annual Teddy Bear Toss game!

This year's teddy bear goal was scored by rookie Lev Katzin just over 5-minutes into the first period. Katzin's goal brought on a storm of over 5,000 stuffed animals onto the ice.

Michael House

Highland Manor

Mother Earth Child Care Centre

Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis

Garderie de L'arc-en-ciel

Kids Come First Guelph

The Elliott Community

Shelldale Better Beginnings Better Futures

Immigrant Services Guelph Wellington

Canadian Mental Health Association - Children's Program

Brant Avenue Public School

Salvation Army Guelph

Stepping Stone

Elora House

Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition

North End Harvest Market

Children's Foundation of Guelph-Wellington

Community Resource Centre Child Care

Wyndham House

St. Joseph's Health Centre

Eden House Care Facility

The Groves Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario

Big Brother Big Sister Centre Wellington

West Willow Village Community

We cannot thank the Storm fans enough for their giving spirit this holiday season!

The 2023-23 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

