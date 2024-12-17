5,120 Toys Collected in the Year's Teddy Bear Toss Game
December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
On Saturday, December 14th Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford, Rexall, and the Guelph Storm hosted the annual Teddy Bear Toss game!
This year's teddy bear goal was scored by rookie Lev Katzin just over 5-minutes into the first period. Katzin's goal brought on a storm of over 5,000 stuffed animals onto the ice.
Michael House
Highland Manor
Mother Earth Child Care Centre
Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis
Garderie de L'arc-en-ciel
Kids Come First Guelph
The Elliott Community
Shelldale Better Beginnings Better Futures
Immigrant Services Guelph Wellington
Canadian Mental Health Association - Children's Program
Brant Avenue Public School
Salvation Army Guelph
Stepping Stone
Elora House
Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition
North End Harvest Market
Children's Foundation of Guelph-Wellington
Community Resource Centre Child Care
Wyndham House
St. Joseph's Health Centre
Eden House Care Facility
The Groves Youth Wellness Hubs Ontario
Big Brother Big Sister Centre Wellington
West Willow Village Community
We cannot thank the Storm fans enough for their giving spirit this holiday season!
Stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, for future updates!
The 2023-23 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024
- Knights Complete Trade with Storm - London Knights
- Storm Complete a Trade with the Knights - Guelph Storm
- The Road Ahead: Two More to Christmas Time - Brantford Bulldogs
- Storm Acquire Justin Bottineau from the Rangers - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Trade of Justin Bottineau to Guelph Storm - Kitchener Rangers
- NHL Debut: Tye Felhaber (December 16, 2024) - Saginaw Spirit
- 5,120 Toys Collected in the Year's Teddy Bear Toss Game - Guelph Storm
- 2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 12 - OHL
- Firebirds Overage Forward Evan Konyen Commits to Rochester Institute of Technology - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.