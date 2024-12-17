The Road Ahead: Two More to Christmas Time

December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (16-12-3-0) are coming off an eventful week featuring loads of team and individual success. The Bulldogs went 3-0 against inter-conference rivals Brampton, Barrie, and Kingston, the latter two teams taking up the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference. Adam Jiricek and Daniel Chen both recorded their first OHL goals, and Ryerson Leenders was named the OHL's goaltender of the week for his strong play.

The Bulldogs are on one of their best streaks of the year and will look to continue their momentum into their final week before the 2024 holiday break.

Game 1: Wednesday, December 18th vs Brampton Steelheads

The Bulldogs open up their week with another matchup against the Brampton Steelheads (14-12-4-0). The Bulldogs lead the season series 3-1 against Brampton.

Storyline to watch:

It's another matchup between the OHL's two newest relocated teams. The two squads faced off just last week, with the Bulldogs taking a thriller in overtime by a score of 6-5. Patrick Thomas played hero, scoring the winner in the extra frame for his second goal of the night.

The Bulldogs will look to take advantage of a shorthanded Steelheads team once again, as Brampton will be short star players Carson Rehkopf, Porter Martone, and Jack Ivankovic due to the World Juniors taking place just around the corner.

But as the Bulldogs saw last week, the Steelheads are never to be taken lightly.

Game 2: Friday, December 20th @ Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs will take on the Oshawa Generals (19-11-2-1), in their second and final game of the week. The Bulldogs lead the season series 3-1.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs and Generals have had an abundance of eventful games against one another, with Brantford taking the past two by scores of 12-7, including a three-goal comeback in late November, and a 7-3 dismantling of the Generals led by a Cole Brown hat-trick just a week later.

The Bulldogs will look to continue their recent success against Oshawa in their final game before the holiday break.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.