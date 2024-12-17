Kitchener Rangers Announce Trade of Justin Bottineau to Guelph Storm
December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announce today the trade of Justin Bottineau to the Guelph Storm. In return, the Rangers have received a draft pick for the OHL Priority Selection:
Fifth Round: 2028 (GUE)
"We would like to thank Justin for his hard work and dedication to our team," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "It is never easy to see a player move on that has been here for 3 years but hopefully this will provide more opportunity for Justin moving forward."
Bottineau, drafted by the Rangers in the third round, 56th overall, in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, has played 140 games, tallying 10 goals and 31 points. In 29 games this season, Justin has 5 goals and 9 points, matching his points-per-game tally from a season ago.
The Rangers wish Justin Bottineau all the best with the Guelph Storm and thank him for dedication to our club on and off the ice.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 17, 2024
- Knights Complete Trade with Storm - London Knights
- Storm Complete a Trade with the Knights - Guelph Storm
- The Road Ahead: Two More to Christmas Time - Brantford Bulldogs
- Storm Acquire Justin Bottineau from the Rangers - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Trade of Justin Bottineau to Guelph Storm - Kitchener Rangers
- NHL Debut: Tye Felhaber (December 16, 2024) - Saginaw Spirit
- 5,120 Toys Collected in the Year's Teddy Bear Toss Game - Guelph Storm
- 2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 12 - OHL
- Firebirds Overage Forward Evan Konyen Commits to Rochester Institute of Technology - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Kitchener Rangers Announce Trade of Justin Bottineau to Guelph Storm
- Rangers Comeback Falls Just Short, Lose 3-2 to Knights
- Kitchener Head to London for First Road Battle with Knights
- Rangers Score Three Unanswered, Win 3-2 in Overtime
- Rangers Host Frontenacs for Out-Of-Conference Matchup