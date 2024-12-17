Kitchener Rangers Announce Trade of Justin Bottineau to Guelph Storm

December 17, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announce today the trade of Justin Bottineau to the Guelph Storm. In return, the Rangers have received a draft pick for the OHL Priority Selection:

Fifth Round: 2028 (GUE)

"We would like to thank Justin for his hard work and dedication to our team," said Kitchener Rangers General Manager, Mike McKenzie. "It is never easy to see a player move on that has been here for 3 years but hopefully this will provide more opportunity for Justin moving forward."

Bottineau, drafted by the Rangers in the third round, 56th overall, in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, has played 140 games, tallying 10 goals and 31 points. In 29 games this season, Justin has 5 goals and 9 points, matching his points-per-game tally from a season ago. 

The Rangers wish Justin Bottineau all the best with the Guelph Storm and thank him for dedication to our club on and off the ice. 

